Harnet launches Mega Meat Mart

Innovation has been key for businesses persevering in the current climate. In a time when online shopping has grown more essential than ever, Harnet Corporation’s newly launched Mega Meat Mart strives to connect customers to an array of exclusive, high-quality products — all from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Frank D. Hart Sr. founded Harnet over 20 years ago with the promise of introducing first-class Australian “Aussie” beef brand John Dee to the Japanese market. The business has since grown to include a broader range of imports, including live oysters from around the world, quality Aussie lamb and cheese, and most recently, American bacon, U.S. pork and famous New York specialty cheesecakes. While Harnet’s exclusive products are typically found in high-end restaurants and hotels across Japan, the company’s new online shop makes it possible for anyone to find, order and taste premium meat and seafood. Whether it’s lamb chops, oysters or just great beef, customers can rest assured that whatever they purchase is not only delicious, but thoughtfully selected and safe.



Ordering on Mega Meat Mart is simple and convenient. After creating an account, customers can select their desired items and securely check out with either a credit card or bank transfer. Products are carefully prepared in Harnet’s Minami-Shinagawa warehouse and shipped out, so home chefs can easily access their ingredients without having to rush to the supermarket. Mega Meat Mart’s breakfast, lunch and dinner value sets include an arrangement of sought-out items like John Dee striploin steak, Jones Dairy Farm cherrywood-smoked bacon, chicken breakfast sausages, Angus beef pies, cheese pies and more. Wholesale prices on all products ensure the best deal, and foodies can now take advantage of the shop’s opening sale just in time for barbecue season.



Making top-notch food more accessible through platforms like Mega Meat Mart has always been the plan, according to Frank Hart Jr., who has been the director at Harnet Corporation for seven years. “We’re going directly from our family company, John Dee, in Australia to the public. I think that’s pretty rare,” says Hart, who goes by “Frankie” and runs the Mega Meat Mart warehouse in Minami Shinagawa.

The online shop is just one way Harnet is opening up to the general public. In an effort to stay connected with customers through the COVID-19 crisis, Hart set up a pickup service at the warehouse, where people can pull up in their cars or simply walk in to purchase Harnet’s products at wholesale prices. “Rather than going through a crowd at a supermarket, people can come directly to see us for some special deals with the meats, but also pick up freshly shucked oysters, and maybe get a lesson on how to shuck,” Hart says. Customers are free to drop in Monday through Friday, 12pm – 6pm. The warehouse is located here.

For a limited time, Metropolis readers can use the code “METROPOLIS” at checkout for a 20 percent discount and free shipping on a Mega Meat Mart purchase.



Azabu Takahashi Bldg. 6F

4-13-2 Minamiazabu, Minato-ku

+81 (0)3 3443 7297

http://harnetcorp.com