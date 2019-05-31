Mitsukoshi Isetan recently announced a new line of halal food products in its forthcoming summer catalog. Halal food, an Arabic term derived from Islamic law meaning lawful, refers to food which satisfy the dietary standards set by the Qur’an.

Offering a wide assortment of premium products, highlights from the catalog include thick strips of marbled raw wagyu (Japanese beef). Coined after Japan’s halal-beef producer Muneharu Ozaki, this Miyazaki farmer raises his cattle on a curated diet of organic feed. Through an extensive rearing period of 32-40 months, Ozaki produces quality tender beef, all while maintaining halal-friendly practices. Best served as a yakiniku donburi (Japanese BBQ bowl), savor fine Ozaki beef ribs and shoulder cuts ( ¥10,800), as they’re seared and seasoned with store-bought Japanese barbeque sauce, piled on a bed of freshly steamed rice and a small heap of white stringy leeks.

For the time-pressed consumer, Mitsukoshi Isetan’s ready-made frozen halal meals make for a great dish on the go. The hamburg steaks (¥3,780) come in two flavors – tomato-infused demi glace and wafu (Japanese-style) sauce. Unexpectedly sweet and tangy, the pillowy steaks pair well with a side of vegetables. The curries, (¥3,240, offered as a set including four types – beef, seafood, chicken and vegetable curry), equally require minimal preparation.

Top picks from Mitsukoshi Isetan’s dessert selection include a gourmet assortment of cheese tarts (¥3,240) with vibrant, playful flavors such as carrot, candied yuzu and aromatic chocolate. The ice cream set of ten(¥3,240), is also refreshing. Take your pick from chocolate, milk, café au lait, green tea and strawberry.

From rare Ozaki-beef to snackable cheese tarts, Mitsukoshi Isetan’s halal catalog showcases a diverse and versatile lineup of premium, high-end products. This summer, why not take the leap and bring halal food to your dinner table?