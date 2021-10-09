Park Hyatt Tokyo’s pastry boutique never fails to dazzle, but there’s always something extra special about its Christmas collections. For 2021, newly appointed executive pastry chef Julien Perrinet draws on inspiration from the flavors of his home in France and from Hokkaido artist Yoshitaka Echizenya’s “Winter” painting, which adorns the 41st floor of the hotel’s library. Marrying creativity with and local Japanese ingredients, the collection features classic French recipes like the tiramisu-inspired Buche de Noel cake as well as show stopping designs like Le Sapin, a Baumkuchen cake with a matcha mousse and raspberry jam made to look like a Christmas tree.

Order reservations will be available from October 11.

Buche Winter

Yoshitaka Echizenya’s “Winter” painting is represented in the design of this tiramisu-inspired Buche de Noel cake. Made with mascarpone cheese cream, coffee crumble, espresso jelly and Lady Finger with coffee syrup.

Buche Velours

A Velours Yule Log is made with black-tea infused strawberry mousse, wild strawberry jam, praline feuilletine crunch, pistachio dacquiose sponge cake, vaniall and tonka bean cream, topped with a tart raspberry chocolate decoration as well as fresh Amaou fruits. Velvety, rich and not-too-sweet. A perfect dessert for that blend of refreshing and rich.

Buche Elegance

This miniature Yule log is a rich concoction of dark chocolate mousse, Dulcey chocolate cremeux, praline crunch and praline cream. Edible gold snowflakes top the cake and the smooth richness of the log make for an elegant end to a Chistmas course.

Buche Flocon

Vanilla fromage blanc mousse, pear jam and Christmas spices with praline feuilletine crunch, chestnut sponge cake, chestnut and vanilla cream, glazed chestnut come together in this snow-inspired log. A vanilla pod sits atop the white vanilla topping, which resembles snow resting on a roof.

Le Sapin

A real showstopper that would make a perfect centerpiece for a dinner party table, this modern style Baumkuchen is made with subtle bitter matcha mousse and raspberry jam.

Available for pickup from Friday Dec 17 – Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Reservations from Monday, October 11, 2021

More information and a full list of the pastry boutique’s winter collection at:

restaurants.tokyo.park.hyatt.co.jp/en/

