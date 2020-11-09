Whether you have just arrived in Japan or have been living and working here for a while, building a sound financial plan is key to navigating life in a foreign country. Founded by a pair of veteran financial advisers each with 20 years of experience serving Japan’s international community, Argentum Wealth caters to the diverse needs of clients from all walks of life — and from every corner of the world.

Conveniently headquartered in the center of Tokyo, Argentum Wealth is the largest financial advisory firm of its kind in Japan. Co-founders Lloyd Danon and Martin Zotta, along with their team of English and Japanese-speaking financial advisors, are well-versed in crafting effective solutions to questions most foreign residents will have at one point or another, like: how do I set up a retirement fund if I don’t plan on receiving the Japanese pension, or if I will likely be moving to other countries in the future? How do I get started with investments from Japan? Where can I get advice regarding life insurance, or if I am thinking of buying a property?

While phrases like “retirement planning” and “portfolio management” can be daunting for some, Danon and Zotta stress that you don’t have to be a millionaire to thrive financially. In fact, there’s no minimum budget required to partner with an advisor at Argentum Wealth. “We take a very holistic approach when we talk to clients,” Danon explains. “Many people initially don’t actually know what they need. They want to take control of their finances, but are not sure how to do it, and that’s why they come to us. They also may not be aware of the opportunities available to them.”

Key services at Argentum Wealth include financial planning, and providing advice on investments, retirement, life insurance, and property. The firm is locally licensed through the Japanese Financial Services Authority, so clients can rest assured that they’ll receive sound, reliable advice. Furthermore, with a history of supporting clients who move and live overseas, Argentum Wealth is fully equipped to provide high-quality services remotely through Zoom, Skype, phone and email.

It’s never too early to start planning for the future, and a free consultation with an expert financial adviser is a great first step in making your money work for you. To set up your free initial consultation at Argentum Wealth, email advice@argentumwealth.com or call 03-5549-9099 for more info visit their website at argentumwealth.com

