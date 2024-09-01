Top Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo: September 2024 Editors’ picks for your city views, afternoon teas, and shopping hauls By Bailey Tolentino

The pop-up stores in Tokyo September, 2024 are here, and we bring you a list of our editorial favorites. Find everything from Pokemon afternoon tea to K-pop exclusives at these venues across the city.

These temporary retail spaces are more than just shopping experiences—they’re immersive events where brands showcase their creativity and connect directly with Tokyo’s trend-savvy consumers. Whether you’re hunting for the latest streetwear, unique artisanal products, or simply looking to explore the city’s ever-evolving style landscape, this month’s pop-ups are not to be missed.

Shibuya SKY Flower View

Until September 30

SHIBUYA SKY’s observation deck offers a beautiful 360° view of Tokyo from the 46th floor, 229 meters above the streets of Shibuya. Until the end of September, a botanical walkway of colorful flowers will adorn the area, making for wonderful photo ops. Grab the limited edition floral drinks at the Rooftop Paradise Lounge and watch the sunset with friends.

SHIBUYA SKY — 46th Floor Shibuya Scramble Square

2-24-12 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

10 AM — 10:30 PM

Last entry at 9:20 PM

Book tickets on the Shibuya SKY website.

Eevee and Friends Afternoon Tea

Until November 30

Pokémon collaborations are sweeping Japan recently, with high-end brands jumping on the bandwagon. From Pokemon-themed rooms at the Park Hyatt to the Pikachu festival in Yokohama, the country’s beloved characters show no signs of waning. Adding to this trend, The Strings Omotesando in Tokyo unveils its latest limited edition offering: the Eevee & Friends Afternoon Tea. Your favorite Pokémon monsters bring a dose of adventure to the cafe’s usual stylish ambiance.

3-6-8 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

12 PM — 8 PM on weekdays

9 AM — 8 PM on weekends

Book your reservation on the website.

K-Pop Merch Pop-Up Store

Until September 23

JYP Japan is hosting a pop-up store in Ginza with official merch from famed K-pop groups: Stray Kids, 2PM, ITZY, and NiziU. Choose from a variety of clothing and accessories to rep your favorite band, or photo cards and other small memorabilia specific to your favorite members. For every ¥10,000 spent, receive a random reward card from your favorite band. Given the popularity of these groups, entry to this store must be reserved.

Ginza Namiki Street Building — 1st Basement Floor

2-3-6 Ginza, Chuo-ku

11 AM — 9 PM every day except Sundays

11 AM — 7:30 PM on Sundays

JYP Japan Popup 2024 website

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe

September 13 – October 27

It’s Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary this year! Starting in mid-September, celebrate this milestone of Japan’s most beloved cat at this dedicated pop-up café. Indulge in a variety of sweets and savory dishes or delicious afternoon tea sets, all of which feature animations of Hello Kitty, served in colorful thematic mugs and dishes.

BOX cafe&space — SHIBUYA109 2nd Basement Floor

2-29-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

10:15 AM — 8:30 PM

Book a reservation to ensure your spot.

Sumif

Until September 23

Recently established in 2022, Sumif is a niche fashion brand for pups and their families. Peruse an exclusive and stylish selection of dog clothing and matching pieces for their human counterparts, featuring adorable sketches of dogs by local artists.

Shibuya PARCO — 4th floor SKWAT

15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

Hours: 11 AM— 9 PM

Check out the full collection on the Sumif website.