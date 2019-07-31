/>

SHIOTA CHIHARU: THE SOUL TREMBLES

A look inside the Berlin-based artist's career-spanning exhibition

By | Posted on July 31, 2019

Vast, crowd-pleasing and philosophical, the exhibition is one of this year’s highlights in Tokyo’s vibrant art calendar so far.

— Paul McInnes

“Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles” is a large-scale exhibition showcasing the exquisite and thought-provoking works of Berlin-based Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota. Open until October 27 at the Mori Art Museum in Roppongi Hills, the comprehensive exhibition features various installations composed of yarn, sculptures, textiles, photographs and videos, whose existential nature and stunning appearance make for one of the most memorable art events of the year.

Video by Sonya Kulyk.

shiota chiharu: the soul trembles

Shiota Chiharu In Silence 2002/2019 Burnt piano, burnt chair, Alcantara black thread. Installation view: Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2019. Courtesy Kenji Taki Gallery, Nagoya/Tokyo. Photo Sunhi Mang. Photo Courtesy: Mori Art Museum, Tokyo

Mori Art Museum
June 20  October 27
10am – 10pm
53F, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower
www.mori.art.museum/en/