Vast, crowd-pleasing and philosophical, the exhibition is one of this year’s highlights in Tokyo’s vibrant art calendar so far. — Paul McInnes

“Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles” is a large-scale exhibition showcasing the exquisite and thought-provoking works of Berlin-based Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota. Open until October 27 at the Mori Art Museum in Roppongi Hills, the comprehensive exhibition features various installations composed of yarn, sculptures, textiles, photographs and videos, whose existential nature and stunning appearance make for one of the most memorable art events of the year.

Video by Sonya Kulyk.

Mori Art Museum

June 20 – October 27

10am – 10pm

53F, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower

www.mori.art.museum/en/