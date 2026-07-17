Tokyo Streetwear Roundup: The Drops Everyone’s Watching This July 2026

From A$AP Rocky's Puma Suede '94 to Jordan x Tokyo Giants baseball crossover, here's what's moving in Tokyo right now

By • July 17, 2026

Tokyo streetwear collaborations and drops this week, including Mortar Tokyo’s Pokémon G-SHOCK lottery and Jordan Brand x Tokyo Giants.

Tokyo’s streetwear scene never really slows down, but this week has been especially busy. Here’s a rundown of the collaborations and drops worth knowing about, starting with the one that’s been driving search traffic all week.

Jordan Brand x Tokyo Giants

Jordan Brand’s capsule with the Yomiuri Tokyo Giants, Japan’s most decorated baseball franchise, drops July 17. It’s Jordan’s first major crossover into Japanese pro baseball. Full retailer details for Japan haven’t been confirmed yet, so watch Jordan’s official Japan channels for local drop announcements.

Other Streetwear Drops in Tokyo this July

NEEDLES x STUDIOUS mesh capsule

Release date: July 16

Released through the STUDIOUS online store. The lineup covers a short-sleeve mesh tee, mesh track shorts and pants, and an embroidered nylon cap, priced ¥12,100 to ¥23,100. STUDIOUS runs a dozen physical locations across Tokyo and Osaka, including its Shibuya and Jinnan stores.

A$AP Rocky x Puma Suede ’94

Release date: July 18

Sold globally through Puma.com and select retailers, priced at $120. In Tokyo, NUBIAN’s online store carried the drop, alongside Puma’s own channels.

Birkenstock x Repetto

Release date: July 16

A three-style ballet-inspired capsule (Arizona, Scala, Opéra) released July 16 through 1774.com, Repetto’s channels and select retailers worldwide. No Tokyo-specific stockist has been confirmed yet, so check Repetto’s Japan site directly if you want a pair.

Crocs x Super Mario

Release date: July 16

The collection released July 16 in Japan through Crocs.com, the Nintendo Store, and select wholesale partners, with five clog styles covering Mario, Yoshi, Bowser, and Princess Peach, plus matching Jibbitz charms.

Mortar Tokyo x Pokémon G-SHOCK

Mortar Tokyo, the Shibuya concept store known for skate culture and hard-to-find collaborations, ran a web lottery this week for the GA-110PKM-7AJR, Casio’s Pokémon 30th-anniversary G-SHOCK. The entry window closed July 16 and winners are being notified now. The watch itself pairs the oversized GA-110 case with red, green and blue colorways lifted straight from the original 1996 Game Boy titles, and retails for ¥33,000.

Missed the window? Tokyo streetwear moves through lottery windows and quiet online restocks more than storefront lines these days, so having the right accounts in your feed matters more than checking a calendar.

Stores to Follow for Streetwear Drops and Lotteries:

  • Mortar Tokyo (X: @mortar_tokyo, Instagram: @mortartokyo) — Shibuya, skate and streetwear collabs, the source for this week’s G-SHOCK lottery
  • mita sneakers (X: @mitasneakers) — Ueno, one of Japan’s original sneaker shops, known for shop-exclusive collaborations
  • atmos (Instagram: @atmos_tokyo) — Japan’s largest sneaker retailer, with locations across Shibuya, Sendagaya and Harajuku
  • NUBIAN (nubiantokyo.com) — Aoyama-based, carries higher-end streetwear and ran this week’s A$AP Rocky x Puma drop
  • STUDIOUS (X: @STUDIOUS_JP) — Multiple Tokyo locations including Shibuya and Jinnan, runs the NEEDLES collaboration series

Streetwear collabs in Tokyo tend to move fast and sell out faster, especially anything tied to nostalgia like Pokémon or Mario, or a hometown institution like the Giants. Lottery sales have become the default format for anything expected to sell out on day one, so if a drop catches your eye, check whether it’s running an entry window before assuming you can just walk in and buy it.

We’ll keep updating this roundup as new drops land.

Tokyo Streetwear FAQs

How do lottery sales work at Tokyo streetwear stores?

Most Tokyo stores use a web-based lottery for limited items instead of in-line or first-come sales. Customers apply during a set entry window, one item per person, and winners are notified by email or through the store’s online account system. Announcements in Japan are often first made through X.

Which Tokyo stores are worth following for future drops?

Mortar Tokyo, mita sneakers, atmos, NUBIAN, and STUDIOUS all regularly carry limited collaborations and run their own lottery sales.

How often does Tokyo get new streetwear collaborations?

Nearly every week. Tokyo’s streetwear scene is one of the most active in the world, with stores, brands, and franchises regularly releasing limited capsules, some planned months in advance and others announced with only a few days’ notice.

Why do so many Tokyo drops use a lottery instead of first-come, first-served sales?

Lotteries help stores manage demand for limited items without the crowding and reselling problems that come with in-line sales. Customers apply during a set window, and winners are chosen and notified afterward rather than having to show up in person and wait.

How do I find out about upcoming Tokyo streetwear drops?

Following the stores directly, rather than relying on general fashion news, tends to be the fastest way. Most Tokyo retailers announce lottery windows and release details on their own X and Instagram accounts before anywhere else.

What kinds of brands do Tokyo streetwear stores collaborate with?

Everything from global sneaker and apparel brands to gaming, anime, and entertainment franchises, plus Japan’s own sports teams and pop culture icons. Nostalgia-driven collaborations, especially ones tied to games or characters people grew up with, tend to generate the most demand.

What’s the best way to shop Tokyo’s streetwear scene as a visitor?

Shibuya, Harajuku, and Ueno are the main hubs, home to most of the city’s major streetwear and sneaker retailers. Many stores run both in-person and online sales, so checking a store’s website or social accounts ahead of a visit can save a wasted trip if an item is lottery-only.

Categories: Culture Fashion
Tags: Tokyo Fashion Trends Tokyo Street Style
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