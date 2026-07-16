G-Shock’s First-Ever Pokémon Watch Hits Japan Shelves July 17

The limited-edition GA-110PKM-7A goes on sale in Japan July 17, priced at ¥33,000 and built around the franchise's original 1996 color scheme

Guinness World Records has named Pokémon the highest-grossing media franchise of all time, ahead of Star Wars, Mickey Mouse and Marvel. Thirty years after Pikachu first appeared on a Game Boy screen, Casio is marking the anniversary with a G-Shock Pokémon watch priced at ¥33,000 and built entirely around the franchise’s original look. It is also the first time Pokémon has crossed over with G-Shock rather than its smaller sibling, Baby-G.

The GA-110PKM-7A takes Casio’s GA-110, one of G-Shock’s bulkiest and most recognizable analog-digital cases, and recolors it in the red, blue and green of the original 1996 “Pokémon Red,” “Pokémon Green” and “Pokémon Blue” games. Casio’s Japan reservation lottery ran July 1 through July 6, with the watch itself scheduled to reach shelves on July 17.

The Red, Blue and Green of 1996, Reborn

The case, buttons, dial and bezel all take their cues from the trio of games that started the franchise.

Anyone who grew up with the originals will recognize the palette at a glance. The inset dial at nine o’clock is shaped and colored like a Poké Ball, with an indicator hand modeled after Pikachu seen from behind.

Thirty Pokémon for Thirty Years

The translucent band is where the anniversary theme goes all in. Casio placed three starter Pokémon from every generation, Kanto through Paldea, then added Pikachu and Eevee, for 29 characters across the band itself. Mew sits on the band’s keeper loop, rounding the count out to an even 30, and the case back carries its own engraved 30th-anniversary logo.

How to Get a Pokémon G-Shock in Japan

In Japan, Casio’s online store lists the GA-110PKM-7A at ¥33,000, tax included, and it wasn’t the only place to apply. Retailers, including Time Station NEO and Prive Ishikawa, ran their own web lotteries, and Kobayashi Watch Store in Fukuoka held an in-store drawing, each on a slightly different schedule between July 1 and July 6.

All of those windows have now closed, so anyone who missed them will need to watch G-Shock’s flagship stores and resale listings once the watch ships.

This is not Pokémon’s first watch tie-in, but it is the franchise’s first with G-Shock specifically; Casio previously paired Pokémon with two Baby-G models, released in 2019 and 2021.

IG: @gshock_jp

Pokémon fan? Find out how to get Pokémon cards in Japan with our full guide.