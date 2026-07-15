Creative Museum Tokyo: The Creative Origins of Mamoru Hosoda

Creative Museum Tokyo has become one of Tokyo’s most talked-about anime attractions this summer thanks to The Creative Origins of Mamoru Hosoda, the largest exhibition ever dedicated to the acclaimed animation director.

Running through August 31, the exhibition marks the 20th anniversary of The Girl Who Leapt Through Time. Rather than focusing solely on Hosoda’s finished films, the exhibition also explores his creative journey.

More than 300 production materials are on display, including storyboards, layouts, key animation drawings, background art and character design sheets. Together, they reveal how ideas evolved from rough sketches into some of Japan’s best-known animated films.

In addition to Hosoda’s acclaimed films, the exhibition also features his earlier works, tracing the evolution of his career. Early 8 mm animations, university film projects, oil paintings and works from his early years as an animation director reveal how his artistic style took shape, while his childhood experiences in Toyama provide further insight into the influences behind his work.

Several large-scale installations take advantage of the museum’s five-meter-high exhibition space. Among the highlights is an immersive recreation of OZ, the virtual world from Summer Wars, along with life-size figures of King Kazma and Love Machine, two of the film’s best-known characters.

Whether you’re a longtime Mamoru Hosoda fan or simply curious about the artistry behind Japanese animation, the exhibition offers a behind-the-scenes perspective rarely available outside an animation studio. By focusing on the making-of process, the exhibition highlights the craftsmanship behind every scene.

For more information about the exhibition, visit the official website.

Located near Tokyo Station, Creative Museum Tokyo is a contemporary exhibition venue that hosts rotating large-scale exhibitions dedicated to art, design, film, animation, manga and other creative fields. Past notable exhibitions included a large-scale showcase of Hokusai’s woodblock art and an immersive Demon Slayer exhibition.

Like art museums? Check out our list of Museums and Art Galleries to Visit in Tokyo

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