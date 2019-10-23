/>

Traditional Feasts at Trader Vic's Tokyo
Turkey, gravy and all things Thanksgiving this November

By | Posted on October 23, 2019

Trader Vic’s is back with its Thanksgiving Dinner this November. Established by the world-famous Mai Tai inventor, Victor Bergeron, the 20-plus restaurant chain is especially distinguishable with its island resort-style Polynesian theme. Let Trader Vic’s transport you from the cool autumn city buzz to a summer-like getaway, where you can sip away at delicious fruity cocktails while enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving feast. Highlights include the traditional roast turkey, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce.

The Thanksgiving dinner course will be available from November 21 to 30, for a reasonable price of ¥7,500. The multi-course feast includes appetizers, soup and dessert. Make this Thanksgiving one you’re sure to remember! Phone to make your reservation at 03-3265-4707. Guests must be four years old or older and private dining rooms are available to book for your Thanksgiving party.

Trader Vic’s Tokyo

Garden Tower 4F, Hotel New Otani, 4-1 Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku
5:30pm-9:30pm (L.O.)
¥7,500 (tax and service fee not included)
03-3265-4707