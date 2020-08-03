Taco fanatics in Tokyo don’t always get lucky. The capital, though celebrated for its cutting-edge chefs and Michelin-starred restaurants, is far from being the mecca of tasty Mexican cuisine. This summer, however, Shibuya’s hip multipurpose concept TRUNK(HOTEL) plays host to a tempting, limited-time offer: all-you-can-eat tacos and free-flowing drinks, all while social distancing within the gorgeous, verdant venue.



The seasonal plan, dubbed “Fiesta De Taco,” is available until September 30 at the hotel’s main dining space TRUNK(KITCHEN). In line with TRUNK’s eco-friendly philosophy, decorative plants are placed throughout the space to maintain a safe space between guests. The restaurant’s sunny, open-air terrace also makes for an ideal dining experience.



The course consists of six different tacos, with toppings ranging from grilled beef to shirasu (whitebait) ajillo, shrimp and cajun chicken. Guests are free to reorder their favorites as many times as they please. Starters include a cold sweet corn soup, with a refreshing lemon sorbet for dessert. Beer, wine and several soft drinks are a part of the all-you-can-drink deal, but for an additional cost, guests can boost their meal with pairings of world-renowned Patrón tequila from Mexico.



At the heart of the hotel is the spacious TRUNK(LOUNGE), whose seasonal offerings include an array of original cafe and bar drinks, all with a refreshing, summery twist. There’s the Lemon Espresso Tonic during cafe hours (9am–5pm), plus tropical cocktails and mocktails on offer in the evening. At the TRUNK(STORE), guests can try out the Shibuya Honey Lemonade, a sweet classic spiked with a bit of cinnamon and star anise.

Learn more about TRUNK(HOTEL)’s summer plans and deals at trunk-hotel.com. For information in Japanese, check TRUNK(HOTEL)’s news release here.



“Fiesta De Taco” at TRUNK(KITCHEN)

July 21–September 30

Mon–Sat 6pm–11pm (Sun until 10pm)

Course Plan: ¥5,600

5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

trunk-hotel.com/kitchen

