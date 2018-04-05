It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

If you’re an Aries born this week, Happy Birthday! Spring is your season. Breathe it in to make it last. Venus trines your ruler Mars. That elusive balance of money, love, and enjoying it all slides into place. Venus makes a positive aspect to Neptune, god of sublime love (or complete illusion). Pin down details to see which fantasy you can make real.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Now that you’re immersed in Venus of spring, let your ruling planet work for you. Venus trines Mars this week. Love and bonding combine beautifully. You might spend more money than planned, so check the finer points of your agreement. Then Venus sextiles Neptune, and you’ll wear rose-tinted glasses. Just make sure they’re the durable kind.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Spring is more than blossoms and magic wafting in the breeze. Venus, the love goddess, trines Mars this week. Life comes together and feels more solid. This is the full-on, star assisted romance with merit. Is it the real thing? Watch for daydreaming to distraction. Venus also sextiles Neptune, encouraging you to run away with your thoughts.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

If you think you’re up too late, no worries. You can handle it. Time spent in your own energy field lights up the night sky. Celestial transits sparkle some options. Thoughts and feelings align as Venus trines Mars in your relationship sector. A yummy romance can happen quickly. Then this goddess of love sextiles Neptune. Have a dreamy week! It’s worth it.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Leos have an awesome dream life. After all, your sign rules the heart of the zodiac. Scientists are saying the heart governs the rest of the body, so following your feelings has factual back-up. Venus trines Mars this week. You won’t feel shy letting your attraction be known. Then Venus opens the door to Neptune. Fantasy and reality finally hit common ground.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You can make things happen. Luckily, there’s beauty, massage, or a bubble bath waiting for you. Venus trines Mars. She knows how to flirt, even if you feel shy. Mars marches out to let your world know things are about to change. With style! Then Venus sextiles Neptune. Let yourself dream a little. It’s a quiet request to the universe when you do.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’d like everyone to get along, with beauty and world peace as the goal. After all, your ruling planet is Venus. You’ll benefit from this week’s Venus trine Mars aspect. Love, money, and action help you change gears. Then Venus sextiles Neptune. Libra understands the delicate balance of human nature. Take in a concert. Whip up a delectable dinner. See or write a film!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Venus in your relationship sector trines Mars and sextiles Neptune. It’s all lovey dovey and there’s nothing to fix. At this point, you may want to take a break from all the delving into the deep. Undercurrents can wait. It may be just as substantial to take a nap. Making the suggestion, ‘I receive all I need to know while I’m asleep’, you can engage your subconscious and mend simultaneously.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Saturn is in your solar second house of income. You may feel more secure. But it also slows things down. Do you want financial freedom? Do you plan around it, or wish you could just skip the whole thing? Venus trines Mars. Energy and stability are ensured. Then Venus sextiles Neptune. You can dream – and probably will. Just to get the finer points worked out.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Don’t think because Capricorns are fiscally astute that you don’t love beautiful things. (You know you do.) You just prefer them to last. Forever. They also need to be top drawer. This includes your home, career, and the person you choose as your partner. Not just anyone can choose you! Right now, Saturn conjuncts Mars in your sign. These two will rebuild any path you aim for.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You have flexibility in your star schedule. The only luminary to travel through your sign is the Moon, on Monday and Tuesday. The nice thing is, the Moon sextiles Mercury, so you can finally get those emails written and bills paid. Five planets transit your solar twelfth house. Don’t give up on your dreams. They’re organizing themselves to become reality in the very near future.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Venus trines Mars and sextiles Neptune. You’ve worked hard to accomplish what others require of you. A bump in income or a special treat may be on its way in. You won’t even need to spend much. Relaxing in the knowledge you’ve completed a task is just around the corner. Work and career take on a sense of purpose. You attract those who help you move up.