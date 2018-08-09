♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Opposite your sign you’ll find Venus. She fills gaps in relationships with a special beauty. Not in one at the moment? Her energy soothes, refines, and harmonizes. Venus brings serenity to past events and memories you choose to keep. The north node of the Moon, Mercury, Pallas Athene, and the Sun are in your romantic sector. If you’re interested, that is.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

With Uranus in your sign, you’re likely to experience massive changes. Jupiter is opposite, so a partner may say it’s you. This is not necessarily the case. What’s true is that the jolts end up putting you in the best place possible. Then Mercury squares Jupiter. Can’t decide whether to speak up? Resistance makes you stronger. You’re in a mastery position for breakthroughs.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You’re a naturally gifted communicator. You may take it for granted, it’s such a part of being a Gemini. The Moon’s north node, Mercury, Pallas Athene, and the Sun cluster in your sector of writing and reaching out. If you’ve been feeling restless, you can kick it. Ruling planet Mercury squares Jupiter. Resistance to your plans builds the muscles you’ll need.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

It’s all about the money. The north node of the Moon, Mercury, Pallas Athene, and the Sun hang out in your finance sector. Following your feelings pays off. Your actions are creative, original, and satisfying. You can win with this. Right after Mercury squares Jupiter and you think your plans are dashed. Venus sextiles the north node, and destiny offers her hand.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

With birthday energy on, you’re in a strong position. The north node of the Moon, Mercury, Pallas Athene, and the Sun are in Leo. This puts the focus on you. You radiate more light. You’re connected to source. You know how to encourage others and express confidence. This is rewarded later in the week. Resistance to your ideas brings out destiny’s helping hand.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Ceres in Virgo means it’s time to take care. The stellar line-up behind the scenes pushes on your psyche. You may sense something is about to hit. While you’re waiting, be your own advocate. Ceres is a good negotiator. She makes sure you get the best while it’s there. Venus sextiles the Moon’s north node. This is a destiny aspect. Rewards come from trusting your feelings.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Great news. Venus is in your sign. She’s your ruling planet, and things are about to get beautiful. You may be financially blessed. You may just turn heads. In any case, you are able to sink into your element and be yourself. You won’t even have to bring a gift. You are the gift. Jupiter squares Mercury. Then Venus sextiles the Moon’s north node. Destiny restores romance.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

What’s happening is once-in-a-lifetime weirdness. Jupiter is only in your sign every twelve years. Uranus is opposite, in your partnership sector. The next time Jupiter is in Scorpio, Uranus will be off and running elsewhere. If you like this, consider yourself blessed. If you don’t, call it a spiritual upgrade. Venus sextiles the Moon’s north node. Your dreams are destiny’s whispers.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The majority of planetary influence resides in your solar ninth house. What this means is the Moon’s north node, Mercury, Pallas Athene, and the Sun pull up the sheets and get you moving. If you would like to contact your in-laws, find a guru, or take a long-distance trip, it’s all worth your while. Even if you have tried and tried before without a single happy result.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Saturn and Pluto in your sign may warn of caution and danger. Luckily, the Moon’s north node, Mercury, Pallas Athene, and the Sun have other ideas. They’re packaged together like bundle of joy. A rebellious one, at that. Mercury retrograde gives the impression that nothing will ever work. That’s not the case. You are on a roll and you will continue to receive destiny’s rewards.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mars retrograde leaves your sign. This could be a good thing or a bad thing. You may think you’ve lost your motivation. Energy may be a scarce commodity. Then again, Mars will probe your psyche for a while, to make sure anything important hasn’t been left behind. Jupiter in your career sector is finally being kind. A colleague has more to give than you think. Enjoy it.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

If all else fails, it’s a great week to concentrate on work. This is true whether you’re employed, or helping in volunteer mode. The majority of the stars’ energy is focused in this area. The north node of the Moon, Mercury, Pallas Athene, and the Sun combine destiny with thinking outside the box. Big plans may meet resistance. That’s only because others involved don’t understand.