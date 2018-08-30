♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus is in the final degrees of your relationship sector. This is a lucky transit for romance. This goddess bestows charm, looks, and financial comfort. It’s a star-blessed week. Matching pace with a partner allows you to merge interests and create a stronger foundation. Mercury sextiles Venus on Monday. Single? Conversations are flirtatious and hunches pay off.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

The ability to do what you wish you could avoid becomes part of your persona. Mercury sextiles ruler Venus. When you speak in non-comfort zones, you’ll be heralded (while expecting the opposite). Once you get started, it’s clear you’re on to something. Saturn goes direct. The stance you take on important subjects becomes the standard for loved ones and work colleagues.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus completes her transit through your romance sector. Received an invitation? Feel you’d like to reach out? This week offers results. Ruler Mercury sextiles Venus. Find time to indulge and enjoy your guilty pleasures. It’s a bonus to be your best friend. Saturn goes direct. Your future is being looked after, especially in a partnership. Be sure to add it to your gratitude list.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

If you think you’ve lost your mojo, it may simply be taking time out. Mercury sextiles Venus, so you can say what you need. You’ll feel more comfortable and cared for. You’re also better understood. Saturn goes direct. This is a blessing. What was turning to mush is able to take form. This includes an important relationship. Your best qualities are enhanced this week.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week promises to be more interesting than it appears. Mercury approaches Pallas Athene in Leo. This is akin to noticing a glitch, then discovering a whole new approach you can share. You’re original, you’re first out the gate, and you have no interest in what anyone thinks. Is this possible? It is. Mercury sextiles Venus to make sure you receive a warm reception.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

The Sun in your sign energizes and warms. Happy Birthday to Virgos! Ruler Mercury sextiles Venus. Another reason to enjoy special treats. Walk into a delicious new realm to see and feel the beauty. Saturn goes direct. He’s doing what he set out to do. In your solar fifth house of romance, children, and creative efforts, you’re offered stability. Finally, a secure foundation.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

The balance has been off-kilter, but it’s coming back. Venus in Libra won’t last forever, so work it. This goddess of charm and beauty sextiles Mercury. Translated, what you say and share has more impact. A lot more. Not only that, the stars assist and support your choices. Which means people do, too. Saturn goes direct. Enjoy a new chapter in finding security at home.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Quiet moments give you downtime. Feel there isn’t much of that left on the planet? Some of earth’s sounds start on the inside. Projecting your plans into the atmosphere has a tendency to make them bounce back. Want to avoid colliding wavelengths? Let Saturn slow down the movements around you. Then you will be able to feel just what you need for ultimate comfort.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You will get through this week, just like you have before. Mercury sextiles Venus. This goddess of charm wants to make sure you hear the pleasant side of life. If you are invited to meet up, if your voicemail asks for attention, go ahead. Time is valuable, but the stars work in your favor. Saturn goes direct. Plans that have been impossible to pin down start to cozy up and commit.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mars is in Capricorn for a short time in his recovery from being retrograde. He’s able to add a punch to anything you do. Not that the thought of more work is a thrill, but Mars gets results. You’ll have the energy you need, which makes tasks seem less daunting. Ruling planet Saturn goes direct. Schedule meetings and phone calls with a sense of security. Romance gets cuddly.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Venus is in your solar ninth house. This is one way the universe rewards you if you earned something but were never paid. When you do good works, the balance comes from the stars. Down here on earth, people play all kinds of games. You might think you’d landed in a reality show. But with Saturn going direct, resources for your dreams are now on their way in for you.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There’s a comfort in the stars. The Sun and Ceres are opposite Pisces. These two work to brighten and support your efforts. Sometimes this is played out by a partner, but if you’re sans significant other, the universe still finds a way. Saturn goes direct, which is grounding. He holds physical strength that lasts, but is capable of absorbing emotions for you, too.