♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

There’s a calm you can feel Christmas Day. A surprise connection is in line with your wishes. This Full Moon keeps its focus on family. New Year’s Eve adds glamor to a stay-at-home approach. It offers a fantasy aspect that’s worth tuning in to. Ambition and drive take precedence the first week of January. Mars transits to your finance sector. Income moves full steam ahead.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Nature and our earth hold a special meaning at Christmas. Holidays are a time to sink into. The Sun trines Uranus in your sign. Soon after, you’re off to the races. New Year’s Eve welcomes plans for expansion. Transitions arrive on so many levels. A powerful connection takes place as Mars enters Taurus. The first week of January, you are in your element. Be bold.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Holidays are primed to be with those who really get you. The Sun trines Uranus. Something special beckons. This Full Moon brings a revelation, especially around values. What makes you feel secure? New Year’s Eve creates a surprise twist, with or without a partner. Enjoy a touch of glamor as Mercury connects to Neptune. Mars transits to energize you sooner than you think.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Christmas has a way of finding those who lap up your attention. Wonderful as it is to spend time with them, you may enjoy your gentle time alone. This Full Moon is in Cancer. It enters within, filling hearts with holiday warmth. New Year’s Eve, love and beauty become a focal point for the upcoming year. Mars enters your friendship sector to energize those you can count on.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

One way or another, you’re out and about, soaking up Christmas cheer. The Sun trines Uranus, opening chances for a career leap. The Full Moon follows, to see how it feels – does it match an inner goal? New Year’s Eve, Venus whispers to take a step towards love. Mars lights up your hopes and wishes. Ambition grows and is easier to embrace.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

The details keep morphing, an insane task to track. Yet Christmas offers a solace of quiet and calm. The Sun trines Uranus, creating a lucrative astro-triangle that favors Virgo. Hopes and wishes go your way. This Full Moon is super sensitive. You’re the sign that knows just what to say. New Year’s Eve is warm and romantic. Mars transits to anchor your spiritual connections.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Staying in balance is one of your gifts. Hearts shared at Christmas reflect your holiday skills. As the Sun trines Uranus, excitement builds. The Full Moon lights up your talent, adding value to your career. New Year’s Eve is a confidence builder. The emphasis is on courage. Mars transits to make a relationship sexy. You may soon forge a path towards a life-changing goal.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

When people can’t make up their minds, Scorpio offers a decisive view. Christmas Day absorbs a defining aspect – innovation and changes about to emerge. A sturdy Sun trines Uranus to help handle the jolts. This Full Moon reflects light to offer what nurtures you best. New Year’s Eve brings excitement. Venus may share a romantic gesture. Mars takes action to get things going.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Venus in your sign adds a sumptuous quality to Christmas. The Sun trines Uranus to keep the glitter coming. This Full Moon is sensitive. Check what you say before it’s out, especially within a relationship. New Year’s Eve is a karmic North Node – Venus dance. Do something romantic that you haven’t done before. Mars transits to build your dreams into a solid reality.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Christmas offers a warm snuggle to your thoughts. The Sun trines Uranus. Possibilities enter a realm of excitement. This Full Moon opposes Capricorn. Partners may reflect your feelings without realizing it. New Year’s Eve fires up ambition that is rising. Mercury sextiles Neptune, making you a smooth talker (promise anything). Mars transits to create romance.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Pallas Athene, the original strategist, leads Jupiter and Saturn in your sign this Christmas. You’re in the midst of changing things up. The Sun trines Uranus to help you enjoy the roller-coaster. A soothing Full Moon quietly invigorates your work. New Year’s Eve offers romance that excites, and is nicely karmic. Mars transits to help you build what you need to keep going at home.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Your integrity and inner resources save you. Christmas Day calms with a chance to relax or catch up with friends. When the Sun trines Uranus, life is shaken not stirred, adding a dash of spice. The Full Moon is romantic. Let someone know you’re thinking of them. New Year’s Eve is a firecracker with sparkling connections. Mars transits to solidify an important conversation.