♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Looking at this week is like trying to see your reflection in water. If the surface is smooth, you’ll get the whole picture. If there are ripples, well, it all dissolves. That’s why putting your energy towards finances pays off. As you follow your own directive, other influences won’t stop you. The New Moon and retrograde Mercury in this sector may be devious, but you aren’t. You’re on top.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Some days are just meant to enjoy. Save the high style for an event under pressure. No one can look like a photo shoot all the time. The majority of planets in your chart reside in your sector of long-distance travel. This includes higher education, with journeys of the mind, and religion, offering a spiritual quest. The New Moon brings friends and conversations drifting by.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

In the midst of doing everything for others, you’re also seeing how this fits with your belief systems. Venus in your house of friendships makes things comfy. You may be invited for a tasty treat or a visual delight. The New Moon sorts out your career. Starting a new project or looking at branching out is well timed for success. Mercury nearby helps you say all the right things.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

As much as you’re there for others, the queue for your attention may seem endless. At some point, you need to rein in your empathy and look at your needs. If it’s clarity over confusion, you’ve come to the right place. The New Moon is in a water sign. Depth of understanding is there. Not only that, a fresh start shakes you out of any winter blahs. If you haven’t already escaped.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Things that throw you off add momentum to get you back on track. The New Moon is a reminder that some things have a soggy bottom. If you, as a fire sign, want to see action taken on behalf of yourself or someone else, go for it. Or, start a project that inspires you. This particular Moon is near Mercury retrograde, which means confusion may reign before the structure is complete.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

While you’re in the midst of making plans, expect some reshaping. The New Moon has its own ideas for you. It’s not easy, because you have a vision, with dates, times, and locations. This particular Moon is one that opens to reveal more than you had in mind. From that perspective, it can be magical. Films, fantasy, and slow dancing offer a hint.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

There are seasons when it’s all up to you, and those when choices seem made by the universe. Mars, the South Node of the Moon, Pallas Athene, Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn are in your solar fourth house. It’s the sector of your home, what you eat, and how you nurture yourself. The New Moon gives you a break, though Mercury is retrograde. A project at work may intrigue you.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week starts without revealing how powerful it is. Four planets, Mars, Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn, are in your communication and negotiations sector. Add warrior goddess Pallas Athene and karmic South Node of the Moon, and you can see how your focus is pulled. The New Moon is fresh and inspirational in romance. Your creative life moves to greater heights.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Will this week bring more ups and downs? On the one hand, Venus, Chiron, and Dark Moon Lilith are in your solar fifth house of romance. They’re attractive and sexy. Yet things are unlikely to be settled. You’re still sorting them out. Not satisfied? Improvements are on their way in. The New Moon with retrograde Mercury is iffy. Tune in to yourself first.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Keep going. Or rest and reschedule. No one who knows astrology will blame you. Capricorns are dealing with pretty much everything. Mars, Pallas Athene, Jupiter, Pluto and Saturn are in your sign. Wherever you go, these planetary energies pull you back and toss emotions around. Then the New Moon conjunct Mercury makes promises. Some will dissolve; others are heartfelt.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Moon finishes up in your sign. Elements of perspective uniquely yours fall into place. Jupiter sextiles Neptune. Your dreams can be put into words and shared. Neighbors, brothers, and sisters may chime in more than usual. The New Moon starts feelings on a stronger path. It’s all changeable, but with the requisites to become stable and a lot more comfy.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! The Sun has just moved into your sign. You hold the magic of the mystic, combined with light at just the right angle. The New Moon is in Pisces. This is a time when your inner and outer selves agree on where you’re headed. You are the one who sees deeply, and with understanding. Jupiter sextiles Neptune to offer an expansion of blessings.