♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Think this week will fly by? You’re right. The Lunar Eclipse is an attempt to slow things down. This only works if you’re meditating on a mountain top, or can stop long enough to sense the gears shift. Otherwise, Mars, your ruler, could get tripped up in a race for the strongest emotions. Find a place to sink into. Let Venus trine Neptune treat you to a day off the grid.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If this week tracks in the blink of an eye, your senses will find the details. It’s not possible to log in everything if you’re moving at warp speed. The Lunar Eclipse is all about the earth and everything material. What a surprise to find it’s also sexy. Express those deep feelings. Although, don’t look over the edge of a volcano this week.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

With all the traveling you do (mental and physical both count), you have created a system for not feeling frazzled. However, factor in the Lunar Eclipse this week. While on the surface it appears to be just another reset, it actually has more in store. It’s right next to Pluto, the planet that brings depths to the surface. Get your vitamins and spa bag ready to soothe your sore synapses.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

As the Moonchild, you have quite a set of antennae. If you’re psychic or an empath, shine up your shield. This is a week to watch and stand guard for your perceptions. The Lunar Eclipse is opposite Cancer. It connects with the powerhouse Pluto. Strong feelings invite sexy situations. Hang in there for the Venus trine Neptune aspect a few days later. It will soothe and relax you.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

With Mars currently in your sign, you may find it easier to enjoy what the stars are up to. Mars has a way of forging ahead, regardless of surroundings. However, be aware of getting your feelings caught in a net. This week includes a Lunar Eclipse. While it’s in a stately position and upholds tradition, it’s right next to Pluto. Power play meets hot impulse. Take a deep breath.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

If you like to move fast, you’re going to find this week fascinating. While summer used to signal ‘time to chill’, that’s pretty much no longer the case. The Lunar Eclipse is in your solar fifth house of romance. It’s not going to just fade away, or sit quietly on the reset button. It’s right next to Pluto. Powerful, sexy, and volcanic in behavior, welcome to the Intense Zone.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You are more powerful than you think. This Lunar Eclipse will remind you. Eclipses have a way of shutting things down, or closing a door. But only for a short while. The position of the Sun and Moon affect your career and home life. You’re starting over, in a better way. Use this time to choose what means the most. You may feel closer to someone who was previously distant.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You can’t change what happened, but you can still rewrite history. That is, the part that hasn’t happened yet. There’s a virtual possibilities button with outcomes you can influence. The Lunar Eclipse expresses this. Since the Full Moon opposes the Sun, it’s more about relationships and their importance to you. When is it time to take action, and when is it best to stand back?

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week’s Lunar Eclipse has a special meaning for Sagittarius. Its importance in your life is not to be taken lightly. The Sun opposes the Moon, exactly. Your resources, income, and what you receive in a partnership are influenced. This doesn’t mean everything drops off and the end is near. It can indicate that you realize the value of what you have, and nurture it to grow.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

This week is more than a beginning of the rest of your life. It is super-charged with feeling. The Lunar Eclipse sets the pace. Literally. This Full Moon is in your sign. Not only that, it’s right next to Pluto. If you can balance power with persistence, ego with humility, you will infuse your life with a solid foundation. This includes relationships as well as your career.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Why are you attracted to something, while someone else could care less? Where does true value come from? The galaxy’s gift is this week’s Lunar Eclipse. Even if it’s not in your sign, it still has merit and is worth your attention. As events line up, the eclipse takes a moment out of time. You get it back, but with a new perspective. This sleight-of-hand is the universe at work.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Where do your ideas come from, and how do they just appear? If a drop of water rearranges the ocean, what do the stars do? This week’s Lunar Eclipse is a case in point. It’s right next to Pluto, with emotions running high. Something may be unearthed, which can be a treasure or a trick. Neptune in your sign comes to the rescue with a trine to Venus. A saving grace for compassionate you!