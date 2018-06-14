♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

As much as you’ve healed already, it’s going to happen faster. Chiron is now in Aries, and trines Venus this week. If you’ve had a broken heart, or promised you’d never get involved again, there are changes coming. The Summer Solstice can’t help but bring light into your home and walkabouts. Magic and mystery keep you from getting stuck in the doldrums.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Jupiter continues to be retrograde opposite your sign. For the next few weeks, relationships may seem to take extra work or drag on your energies. Of course, you could have so much fun, you’re just too tired to get up! Ruler Venus trines Chiron. This is about healing through treating yourself with the kind of attention you need. The Summer Solstice gives you more time to arrange this.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

You’re still in the birthday zone. Make sure you celebrate. Happy Birthday to Geminis born this week! There are quick scene changes around the corner – nothing you can’t handle. It’s easy to be fluid as you find it more interesting. Venus trines Chiron. Feelings bottled up are happily uncorked, with bubbles enjoyed. The Summer Solstice shines light (and energy) on your finances.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

With Venus trine Chiron, healing around money comes quickly. It’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from making plans and enjoying long distance conversations. The Summer Solstice happens when the Sun enters Cancer. You tend to have more sway over events this time of year. If you can, get out in nature. Find yourself a pool of water or a lake for a little hydrotherapy.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Venus and Ceres in Leo make you a catch. You’re probably feeling it, enjoying the sunshine. Venus trines Chiron. You can recoup losses, or give in to a beauty treatment or two. Emotionally, this week brings an even keel, as your self-confidence continues to grow. The Summer Solstice invites dreams of your future, when you reach more comfortable levels.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

While the right half of your brain does one thing, the left half is doing something else. Ruled by Mercury, governing thoughts and ideas, you can’t help thinking at stellar speed. Mercury opposing Saturn won’t slow you down (unless you’ve reduced your food intake too much). The Summer Solstice is a blessing to Virgos. Friends are your most valuable resource this week.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Love is in your chart. It may be found in groups, or through the people you hang out with. If you’re recovering from romance and into self-care, treat yourself to everything you’d want a partner to do. It takes the sting out, you get exactly what you want, and it’s empowering. The Summer Solstice is just another way of saying ‘my career grows by leaps and bounds’.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Uranus opposite your sign rearranges the landscape. This includes your physical and emotional views. Listen to those inner whispers to stay right side up. Mercury trines Jupiter. It’s a chance to restate your ideas, without needing immediate action (since Jupiter is retrograde). Boundaries are harder to keep. The Summer Solstice is part of a new piece in your personal puzzle.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Venus trines Chiron, making a grand trine with Sagittarius. Inspiration is the focus. Love and healing allow unreachable dreams to arrive. If you’re in a relationship, your partner may have more pressure than they admit. While you may pick up on their energetic field, you don’t necessarily need to know all the details. Find ways to enjoy yourself, single or spoken for.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The calm you feel is not short-lived. You’re generating it from the inside. The outside ruckus you live with is a training ground for wisdom. In the process you’ve developed self-assurance about your choices. Mercury opposes Saturn in Capricorn. Don’t believe everything you hear. The Summer Solstice revitalizes partnerships and spousal approval.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Picking up the pace is easy. Mars is in Aquarius, making tasks a breeze. Not only that, Chiron in your conversation sector brings news you’ll enjoy. Where you’re going to live – that’s a different kettle of fish. Currently on a roller-coaster ride? Someone’s in charge, and it’s not you? Twists and turns put thoughts of new vistas in your mind. The Summer Solstice opens doors at work.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Neptune in Pisces brings an ethereal glow. It also makes things harder to hold onto. You’re able to do pretty much what you like, a huge shift from your recent past. Calm enters like a hot summer day. Chiron in your solar second house puts in a request to the universe regarding your finances. The Summer Solstice mends a romantic rift.