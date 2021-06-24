♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury went direct. What was left behind is suddenly found. This week, Neptune goes retrograde. It can put dreams on hold, but not forever. The best news is that Venus transits to a compatible hot and sexy fire sign. Inspiration goes into overdrive. What’s more, it’s fun. Something you have been hesitant about will pay off. Keep at it for rewarding success.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Taurus the Bull is an earth sign. Ruled by Venus, you are genuinely oh-so-loving. Great food, fine wine, appreciating beauty add to your favorite moments. If someone crosses you, though, Taurus can become a steamroller. You will not be stopped if the rules are unfair. Check details as Neptune goes retrograde and has a blurring effect. Venus transits to bring you only the best.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

For Geminis who like money, this week is fun. The Sun is in your finance sector. This brings a lift with a happy heart. Ruler Mercury has gone direct, so details step out of the way. Mars sextiles the North Node in your sign. You may have to do something new or intimidating. Mars brings energy and focus. Venus adds a loving touch to conversation and negotiations.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Though this week offers space to revel in your feelings, it’s unlikely you’ll be catfished. The Sun in Cancer means it’s time to wish you a Happy Birthday! Neptune goes retrograde. What looks like a roadblock turns out to be a chance to catch your breath. While you’re doing that, mistakes the other guy made stack up much worse than yours. Venus transits to make money a result.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

What you don’t see will probably show up anyway. The Sun is in your solar twelfth house, illuminating your subconscious. Neptune goes retrograde. Dreams drift behind clouds, then arrive, fully formed. Mars in Leo sextiles the North Node. You may champion a cause, or relax into a new agreement. Venus transits to your sign. Time for luxury and treats!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Neptune goes retrograde in your house of relationships. This is like looking in a mirror as the light changes. Or you may see it in the expressions of a partner. This ephemeral but elusive view is about to change. It brims with confidence and energy. Mars sextiles the North Node. You will make a breakthrough. Venus transits, ensuring you see beauty and abundance in your future.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

In the process of creating structure, so it can take care of you? Neptune goes retrograde in your solar sixth house of work. Spend a bit of time contemplating your options. Daydreaming works. So does streaming sci-fi or exploring new forms of music. Ruler Venus moves into a compatible sign. Tensions are reduced, and negotiations go well. You deserve to relax.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

What works does so very well this week. Neptune moves retrograde. This throws a bit of a ripple, but nothing you can’t handle. Mercury has gone direct. You can sign on the dotted line, find your key fob, and make plans that materialize. Mars sextiles the North Node. This helps solidify practical aspects of a partnership. Venus transits to focus on the benefits of your career.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Neptune is considered the planet of higher calling for Sagittarius. If things seem to slide out of reach, it may be due to its retrograde movement. Before raising the alarm, consider the goals you really want. Which are fun, or make your life better? Details get easier. It’s time to enjoy yourself. Venus transits to enhance travel, or help you relax in natural surroundings.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Don’t let the slippery surface of this week fool you. It has firm underpinnings you can count on. Neptune goes retrograde. This can look like negotiations going soft, not what you want. The Sun continues to transit opposite your sign. Generating its own form of joy, it shares within a partnership. You’ll enjoy the results. Venus transits to bring a large organization to your side.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

This is a strengthening week for Aquarius. Ruling planet Uranus is still going wild. You’ve learned to take in surprises without losing your stride. At the same time, Neptune moves retrograde. This can indicate an elusive quality when it comes to income. Yet, having all you hope for is not always a dream come true. Venus transits to love up a partner.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week amps up. Things may seem surreal. Ruler Neptune retraces steps in Pisces, going retrograde. Watching life through a water glass makes it blurry around the edges. Still, you prevail. Mars sextiles the North Node. This planet brings a burst of energy, encouraging a breakthrough. Your efforts finesse a more comfortable time. Venus transits to enchant work.