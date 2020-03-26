♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Ruler Mars transits to the humanitarian sector of your chart. He’s ready to take action. You may sense this as a call to advocate for friends, or stand front and center for family. Your direction in organizations can prompt a groundswell of response. You’re the first sign of the zodiac, a very hot fire of inspiration for all. The Sun in your sign wishes you a very Happy Birthday!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

It’s no surprise you’re moving quickly, as directives start to take off, adding to your to-do list. Right now may seem a disquieting entry into spring. Take a look at Mars, the planet of action. This fireball doesn’t hesitate as it transits to your career sector. Adrenaline is its favorite form of energy. Stamina and drive stand beside you, as you take charge.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You’re on everyone’s radar. This results in happy moments where you enjoy recognition for work well done. Not only that, you’re so busy, there’s no time to reflect on things that pull your energy in different directions. Mars, planet of action and ambition, keeps you focused to reach any goal. Your drive to see things through receives well-deserved admiration from a partner.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

What, it’s already that time? Where did all the plans and daydreams drift to? What’s lost in creative limbo is balanced by Mars this week. This mover-and-shaker transits to promote a focus in other areas. Given enough drive, which this planet directs, you can reach goals that have only just been created. But now that you have them, your success is assured.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week, watch your partner move at a quick clip. If you’re single or taking time out, you could end up with one. The universe of romance has plans for you. Mars transits to your sector of long-term commitments when it comes to relationships. This happens fast. You may not know what has arrived until you’re half-way into it. Thank goodness Mars is sexy, too.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Neptune opposite Virgo softens the blow as events continue. While there’s no attempt to actually make contact (Neptune is funny that way), Virgo is a tactile earth sign. How do you satisfy your need for results when answers keep dissolving out of sight? Mars transits to your sector of work and health. It’s easier to stay focused with the stamina this planet offers you.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Spring is here; how long was it gone? It’s tricky to know how to prepare, when information is changing by the minute. Luckily, Mars transits to your creativity sector. Translated, you won’t mind the flexibility required. Healing continues on many levels, in a surprisingly quick turnaround. Life at home holds promise. The road is uphill, but offers a gorgeous view.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

As Scorpios move into deep spaces, you’re also going through a revitalizing mode. You can choose what works best, and what you’ll let go of. This doesn’t mean someone else gets to hone in on your perspective or point of view. You’re ready to take action. Mars transits to make home matters and loved ones a focus of everyone’s needs and desires.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

As fate would have it, Sagittarians are born visionaries. The majority of planets traverse your solitude sector at the moment. Privacy, quiet, and contemplation are as a nourishing as a good meal. This doesn’t mean it’s time to start skipping dinner. It’s more a question of choosing what and when you eat, and with whom. Money could arrive as you meditate.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Changes unexpectedly set in motion are taking hold. You may feel them as they morph into daily realities. While you’ve been busy behind the scenes, the planets have moved into position. Chiron, Dark Moon Lilith, and the Sun all focus on your life at home. As you arrange to neutralize the fall-out, Mars helps you adjust to a pace that brings your income closer.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You can find a way to enjoy some quiet time. The question is, what will you do with it? To start, probably readjust. There may not have been enough information for a complete template. This week is no exception. Mars transits to Aquarius. You’ll move faster than expected. It’s a more settled placement, in that you can share with others your stamina and determination.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mercury direct in your sign wants answers. What your logic circuits may have wondered, now arises from your passion. This combination motivates you to take action. Mars transits to your solar twelfth house, the place of dreams and karma. Your sense of timing is impeccable. An ability to suss out the environment and know where you stand makes all the difference.