♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You aren’t creating inertia, but you may feel stuck in it. Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto are all retrograde. Movement can be slow. At heart are Pallas Athene, the warrior goddess, retrograde, and Vesta, keeper of the hearth, transiting to opposing signs. This becomes a question of what’s more important, home or friends, and how to balance them.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

New rules undergo scrutiny as you see your money in flux. Both the Sun and Venus are in your solar second house of finance. Venus is retrograde, so watch your gains. Mercury connects with the north node of the Moon. Your instincts help you choose how you’ll share your thoughts and feelings. It’s not an easy membrane to push through, but nets more satisfaction.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Venus in your sign is retrograde, but that won’t stop you. Mercury connects with the north node of the Moon. This translates to connecting in a new way which brings you welcome gains. While the past is not in ashes, the future is almost put on hold. Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto are also retrograde. This allows for rethinking, rewiring, and reassessing. Contemplation is your forte.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Pluto and Jupiter are retrograde opposite Cancer. You carry the most changes of the zodiac when it comes to relationships. Good news comes your way. Pallas Athene retrogrades to this sector of your chart. Standing up for yourself and loved ones gives you strength. Vesta enters your sign to help. If you can, make a corner of your home your own sacred sanctuary.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You are perfect for the job life has thrown at you. Confusion and caution are all around. Your Leonine nature won’t invite a standstill. You are a leader in what can be handled, in the best manner possible. Your integrity and high standards are everything. The karmic north node connects with Mercury. What you think and say carries weight.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

There’s light in your love life. You’re dealing with Pluto and Jupiter, both retrograde, in your romance sector. Challenges on every level, even if you’re a saint. These two planets intensify and expand what needs to surface. Retrograde, they can rub raw. Pallas Athene enters this area of your chart. She’s original and fights for what she wants. Therefore, so can you.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Librans prefer harmony in their environment, with serene, beautiful views. If necessary, pull yourself out of someone else’s visions. Your vibration changes to attract what you love. Two important shifts get you started. Pallas Athene retrogrades to your home base, so you can fight for what’s important. Vesta moves to your career sector, nurturing financial choices.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The world spins on a question mark. This week is no exception. The difference is you. Scorpios see behind agendas and subtle shifts. Navigating restless currents, you take the helm. As you create your modes of interaction, the stars step in. Pallas Athene, a warrior goddess, retrogrades to your communication sector. Plans and ideas for a new structure flow easily into your sphere.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If others’ behavior takes over your headspace, no need for alarm. You can shift the scenario so everyone gets what they want. The first rule of self-preservation is, don’t wear yourself out in energy drains or aura wars. Breathe and relax into your own freedom. Pallas Athene retrogrades to your financial sector. Others feel your commitment to make secure choices.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The majority of planets are below the horizon in your chart. This puts them in your private sectors. The greater whole doesn’t yet know how much you are doing. Being a practical sign, you probably won’t mind. Pallas Athene retrogrades back into Capricorn, to kick start a new you. Mercury connects with the Moon’s north node. Be sure to rest as you push through.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Looking forward to more pleasant times? They’re about to arrive. As hard as you work to smooth things out, opposing viewpoints surround you. They create an internal combustion. Your ability to see the greater perspective is a saving grace for all. Pallas Athene transits to your solar twelfth house. Dreams and answers come in the quiet hours.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

You’re now in a stronger position. Mars, Ceres, and Neptune in Pisces bear this out. Do you feel it? You have the focus, resources, and faith to carry out an important project. Timing is tricky. Mercury connects with the north node of the Moon. It may be something that hasn’t been done before. Pallas Athene enters your sector of group consensus. You’re able to fight when needed.