♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The beginning of June brings a sigh of relief. It signals graduation dates and soon, the longest day of summer. Sunshine is a favored treat. Since clouds can show up, the stars create a balance. Mercury trines Mars, and Venus trines Jupiter. You’re revved up, ready for an adventure. Travel, romance, and a treasure chest of experiences line up for you. You move fast and look gorgeous.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You stand firm for your interests, and can outwait those who resist. You’ll think of a million ways to distract yourself while you do. Mercury trines Mars, a positive aspect. You may channel a few stellar comments. Then Venus trines Jupiter. You attract more admiration than you might actually want. Though it could help large amounts of money find you, too.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday energy continues for Gemini. Mercury, your ruler, connects with the Sun. It’s so relaxing to have your head and your heart in alignment. Venus is in your sector of finances. If you’re with a trustworthy Cancer, so much the better. You may take a risk because you feel you can make something happen. And you are right!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Ceres in your finance sector backs up your income. You’re forging new ground, so your money is safer. Venus in Cancer makes your energy field irresistible. Enjoy the attention. Mercury trines Mars, bringing dreams of exotic travel and whom you might meet. Venus trines Jupiter, which means this could happen, and in a luxurious environment, too.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun hasn’t arrived in your sign, but summer is glorious for Leo. For now you can let your worries melt. If some straggler keeps clinging, gently release it and move on. Ceres makes sure you’re taken care of. Mercury trines Mars. You feel proud of the person who holds your heart. Venus trines Jupiter. Secrets offer luxury and love, without the interruptions you’ve had before.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Ruler Mercury connects with the Sun. Your career gets a boost, as does your confidence. Mercury trines Mars, too. Geminis may feel more energy. You have the focus to put yourself first, taking care of your diet, exercise, and love life. Mars has a way of doing that. Venus trines Jupiter, just in case you feel you’d like to declare yourself. Onward ho!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Ruler Venus showers you with sparkles and love. The only thing is, it may have to be a secret for a while. Then Venus trines Neptune, and you can’t help but daydream. When Pluto opposes Venus, there’s a stumbling block. Someone in authority may not understand your Venusian vision. Luckily, your heart communicates its importance. You can move forward.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

There’s a whole lot of talking going on. Mercury influences all you hold near and dear when it comes to inheritance, loss, and what is yours on a celestial basis. It connects with the Sun, bringing an ego boost, and shining its brightest light in your sector of partnerships. What you share becomes a personal treasure. Venus trines Jupiter. This is a loving, luxurious transit.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

What was scary is just the new normal. What a surprise, freedom-loving Sagittarius, willing to take on so much. With Saturn in your finance sector, your investments grow. Mercury trines Mars. A relationship you were about to give up on brings new enthusiasm. Venus trines Jupiter. Something you haven’t been able to put your finger on will still work out well.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re well set to dig in your heels, if need be. Dark Moon Lilith in Capricorn conjures up your requests. Think the universe is solid? Rest assured it is not. Even cement has to make way for shocks (earthquakes and ‘progress’). Mercury trines Mars to get things moving. Venus trines Jupiter to give you a well-deserved, even luxurious, break. Let yourself indulge.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

You’re up, you’re down, you’re more than reasonable. Ruler Uranus takes you on quite a ride. Luckily there are gifts from the stars. Mercury trines Mars, making goals easy to reach. Your energy has a way of coming out of nowhere. Venus trines Jupiter, a stellar blessing. Especially if you’re on a financial roll, or are choosing to see where romance takes you.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Feeling the impact? Mercury trines Mars. You start out busy, rational as can be. Then Venus trines Jupiter, putting you in the midst of a grand trine. Without realizing it, you may have entered the feeling zone. Let the universe do something nice for you. It’s all about love glowing with a luxurious touch. If these specifics aren’t your thing, well, it’s always nice to be invited!