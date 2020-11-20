♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Shifting gears is a natural part of this week. Smooth transitions bring a comfortable sense of control. Venus transits to deep, luxurious realms where you can take your time. You may also find a few secrets pop. Then the Moon connects with Mars in your sign to speed things up. Energy gathers as the Sun transits to begin the holiday marathon.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Venus, goddess of love and all things beautiful, moves into a new ‘house’ this week. She enters your sector of long-term relationships. She would prefer to sink into luxury, with a bit of pampering on the side. It costs, but the boost of self-esteem is immeasurable (especially when you create it). Mercury in this sector trines Neptune, so you have the bonus of feeling the magic.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Venus transits to spruce up where you work. That would seem obvious with the approaching holidays, but she makes an extra effort. The Sun moves to your relationship sector. This is a special season for being with a loved one. Whenever ruler Mercury is happy, you receive a boost. The Messenger makes a trine aspect with Neptune, bringing you a smooth-as-silk quality.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This week has definite perks for you. Venus transits to sexy compatible water sign Scorpio. She graces your house of romance, helping you find beauty wherever you look. The Sun also changes signs, offering an optimistic streak in your work. Mercury makes a positive trine aspect to Neptune. These two hold a wave of smooth sailing when connecting, especially long-distance.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

There’s light at the end of the tunnel, and good news, it’s not really a tunnel. Venus transits to make life at home more enticing. What’s an approaching holiday without a touch of mystery? The Sun joins with an open heart as it transits to your solar fifth house. Romance is on the cards. Mercury trines Neptune to offer a seductive new way to view what you’re receiving.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

This week your detective skills work well, especially in accounting and conversation. Venus transits to find the money. She’s the goddess who makes sure you’re comfortable. If you need to make things work, she’ll help. You benefit from her direct approach. The Sun enters your sector of life at home, warming up hearts and duvets. Mercury trines Neptune to consider a relationship.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

You may have more fun than you thought this week. Venus, your ruler, is a goddess of money, love, and the arts. She transits to your financial sector. She does not want you to waste time on anything but the best. The Sun enters your conversational sector, a true bonus. Put the two together, and you’ll be warmed with nourishment that exceeds your expectations.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Venus enters your sign. She likes what is genuine, beautiful, and has value. Whether it’s a meal, a jacket, or fine jewelry, the more intriguing, the better. With this goddess in Scorpio, you are the gem. The Sun enters your finance sector, bringing heart and warmth to a cool situation. Mercury influences conversations as it trines Neptune. Another magic moment when it comes to romance.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Hear ye, hear ye! The Sun enters your sign this week. Happy Birthday, Sag! This is the time of year when limitations go out the window. Inspiration fills you, and optimism carries the day. Venus, lover of comfort and beauty, makes sure your dreams are adorned with a sexy security. Mercury trines Neptune to bring a bit of fantasy to an overwhelming holiday run-up.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

There’s not much of a glitch you have to work around this week. It’s more like glitz with seductive overtones. Venus, goddess of beauty, money, and love, shows you off to friends and power organizations. The Sun enters your dream sector – lighting up what wouldn’t take before. Mercury trines Neptune. This beneficial star connection helps your hopes and wishes be heard.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

The stars send blessings. Venus is seductive in your career sector. This goddess offers an uptick with an adoring connection. The transit of the Sun brings a fresh view of friendship. Mercury trines Neptune. A merry perspective infuses your holiday run-up. This aspect creates a positive influence in income. Conversations hold more feeling than meaning, which is fine with you.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

There’s a lot of feeling flowing through this week. With your natural ESP, hold on so the impact won’t knock you over. The Sun transits to spice up your career. Heart and warmth are synonymous at the moment. Venus, goddess of love, beauty, and money, enters your education sector. More discovery, bigger rewards. Mercury trines Neptune to make conversations romantic.