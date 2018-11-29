♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You’re a natural leader. Hot fire sign of the zodiac, give yourself credit. The planets line up above the horizon of your chart. You carry a lot of weight on your shoulders. Mercury is retrograde. You may wonder how the red tape will clear up (it picks up steam next week). Venus transits to make sure you receive kudos for your hard work. Time for romance!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Your relationship sector has been keeping you busy. Single or partnered up, Mercury hovers there, retrograde. Before you tear out your hair, the stars give you a break. Venus transits to warm up this area. She wants you to feel held and pampered. The give-and-take you experience can be very rewarding. Indulge and feel soothed!

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

There’s a skip-and-go-lucky quality Geminis were born with. Your talent lies in assessing a situation quickly. You have a light touch, always able to redirect – in a direction that works! Ruler Mercury has been retrograde. Right now he’s in your sector of vocation and service. Overlapping information may contradict itself, but Venus transits to bring a layer of comfort.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Concentration is a challenge with Mercury retrograde. He’s in your romance sector, so you may wonder if you’re chasing in the wrong direction. Luckily, you receive blessings. Venus transits to this sector too. You see the beauty in what you’re doing. You may meet someone, or be recognized for your creative efforts. Keep going to nourish your spirit.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mercury retrogrades back to your solar fourth house. Leos enjoy a public presence, but your home is your kingdom. You choose who spends time with you there. The mental energy you expend to untangle knots you’ve inherited do a final unraveling. Venus transits to where you live. An increase in your family budget, or a beautiful gift for your home may find you.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

The run-up to the holiday season can be a bottleneck of details. No one knows this more than you! Mercury is retrograde, but brings benefits. With the Messenger currently talking up a storm, you’ll notice the bits that don’t match. This balances seasonal confusion. Your ideas have depth, and are worth reflecting upon. Venus transits to imbue your week with loving conversations.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mercury retrogrades to your solar second house. Money may be tight, with options stretched to the limit. This is all about to change. If your focus is on writing or publishing, so much the better. Ruling planet Venus wants you to be comfortable, surrounded by beauty. She transits to your financial sector. Be sure to pick up on the clues to receive her generosity.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Mercury retrogrades back into your sign. This can feel like no one is listening. Or it may result in work being returned, though you have done it accurately. Take a deep breath. Rub your shoulders (or ask someone else to). Venus transits to Scorpio. Sexy siren, she has a way of restoring your wishes, allowing them to bloom and grow. In other words, comfort and money!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! Mercury still hovers, retrograde. He transits to your solar twelfth house. Governing the subconscious mind, this is akin to submarine sonar pinging in your depths. Dreams and past lives merge. They blend to be of service right now. You’re on a quest for meaning. Venus transits to this sector. She recognizes your value and restores what has been lost.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mercury makes a final retrograde appeal. You’re able to read between the lines. Details may escape others, but not you. In your solar eleventh house, this affects friends, groups, and your collective stand. You may not want to take the leadership role, but without you, not as much can be accomplished. Venus enters this sector to make it an attractive and comfortable choice.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ♣♣♣

You can’t turn back the clock. At least, not with linear, logical time. But feelings live in their own realm, passed on for generations. Choose to clear restraints others hold on you. Focus on light as you do. Mercury is retrograde to give you time. Venus transits to your solar tenth house. Your career is about to move up a comfort notch. You may receive a bonus or a stellar view.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mercury hovers, retrograde. He’s in your solar ninth house of travel and in-laws. He brings up shadows. Checking plans, your light dissolves complications into thin air. You are the mystic of your family. They tend to accept this as the real you. Venus transits to the same sector of your chart. Connections and legal matters go smoothly, at a comfortable temperature this week.