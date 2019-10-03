♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The transit of the stars holds a special arc for you. Ruler Mars arrives in your solar seventh house, bringing action into relationships. Venus moves to the sexy side of things. The two together take a period of adjustment, like new shoes when you break them in. Once you get over the initial discomfort, you can enjoy them forever. And get to where you’re going!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The excitement revs up for Taurus. Mars makes things hot. This action planet approaches the Sun in your work sector. You are highly regarded by someone who holds authority. Then Venus moves to your solar seventh house of relationships. Relax and enjoy. This goddess of luxury and love is your ruling planet, so you are especially blessed.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You have the gift of flexibility this week. Gemini is able to move quickly with just a moment’s notice. Mars transits to your romantic sector. You see the beauty in everything, or enjoy a trip to find it. Venus moves into a more covert position. She’s sexy, she’s subtle, but know she’s at work to put you in the lap of luxury. Make sure the path is clear before you tumble!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

There’s a challenge moving forward this week. Someone with authority, especially at work, may run interference. Results end up in your favor. Sudden shifts slide in as Mercury opposes Uranus. Just when you least expect it, you’re lifted up and over whatever the hurdle may be. Remember, your team of angels doesn’t mind working overtime. That’s what they’re here to do!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥ ♣♣♣

Are you double-checking emails, feeling a connection that hasn’t arrived? That’s how this week looks for Leos. You just know someone is thinking of you. You may also experience surprises coming out of the blue. Mercury opposes Uranus, which could pull the rug out from under. Except, you’re way ahead! Your path is clear in relationships. Exercise with caution.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Virgo continues to sail smoothly through the cosmos. If things aren’t stacking up, let it roll off your shoulders. The stars indicate a large and pleasantly permanent shift arriving. You don’t have to create all the inroads. Mars and Venus change signs to help you save energy. Instead of feeling like you have to figure it out, notice the path that presents itself. What a relief!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mars transits to Libra. This action planet fires you up and bolsters confidence. The stars are with you. Reach out and take a chance. What have you got to lose? Mars governs the relationship sector in your chart. He likes to get things done in a hurry. Avoid signing up for things that will try your patience. Instead, consider the wide open spaces that once seemed so far away.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Mars pierces your solar twelfth house, governing dreams and sanctuary. Venus enters your sign to amp up your creature comforts. The stars have arranged a week to indulge, even if you usually keep a strict rein on the softer side of life. Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus. You may hear something so sudden or surprising that you choose to make an investment in yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mercury, the messenger, opposes Uranus. You may be told something that shocks. If so, take a break. Walk away. Give yourself time to restore your equilibrium. Be careful how far you go in conversations. Someone may attempt to provoke you. You could overstimulate a situation and be left holding the bag. Breathe, relax, and see the beauty around you.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Let yourself be reminded of all you have put into a recent project. Be sure to receive the accolades that come with it. You have earned them. Mercury opposes Uranus, bringing changes and exciting new perspectives. All is well. A hit-and-miss approach may be part of your life at home. This allows for a breath of fresh air. You are getting there.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Luckily, your sign is ruled by Uranus. This planet helps your thoughts move so fast, they leap great distances. Mercury, the messenger, opposes Uranus, the creative genius. Insights stand out with deeper meaning this week. What floats through as possibilities may offer more than you expect. Share what you have with compassion.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Pisces has the ability to stay stable even when currents run swiftly. You have a talent, a way of swimming through any situation. Mars transits to make this week sexy when shared. You could receive a gift as a form of inheritance from a surprise source – aka the universe. Venus takes a look at the beauty you create. You do this wherever you may be.