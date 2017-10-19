Weekly Horoscope: October 20-26

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s important to be in partnership with yourself. You can practice treating yourself the way you would like a loved one to be towards you. It’s sensible as ruling planet Mars moves into your relationship sector. He brings strength to break away from old models of interaction. Schedule in what interests you. You will be all the more fulfilled. The Sun moves into your solar eighth house to reward your self-care.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You’re on the spot as Mars whisks up energy to help you act fast. He upgrades the vibes that flow into your life. You’ll feel relief as you trust your strength and break through limitations. The Sun moves into your relationship sector. It adds light and heart to an important partnership. You may find you are more intuitive with someone you find attractive. Single? Take time out for a stroll. Listen to your thoughts. Eat something wonderful.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Star glow in your energy field is enhanced by your trust. If you’re in a relationship and they’re not behaving as you hoped, you’ll feel it more acutely. Saturn in this sector connects with Dark Moon Lilith. This duo want you to do their own thing, but with a conservative twist. Is it possible? Mars takes on your romance sector. He adds stamina so you can exercise away your angst. The Sun lights up your work life to make it more worthwhile.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars moves into a light and fluffy position. You may feel a rush to change things up, especially at home. Your job is to determine what is serious and what is not. The Sun transits to your solar fifth house of romance. There could suddenly be a spark in the midst of all that’s happening. A speculative venture requires risk and receives a stellar blessing. Your ability to detach and consider its potential may surprise you.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars moves into a trendy sector of your chart. If you’ve been wanting to walk more steps or start lifting weights, this is the week to begin. You may find yourself immersed in a masculine environment, or involved in more assertive conversations. Someone may have a change of heart about where you’re living. Don’t fret. The stars indicate this is still in flux. Feel free to open the door to possibilities! Then steal some time for yourself.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If you think you feel power surging through, you’re exactly right. Mars finishes up his transit in Virgo. He pushes for details to be finalized. Then he charges on to see if he can catch up with Venus. This is a bit of foreshadowing, as he won’t be able to do this for some time to come. Which completely frees you to recognize how valuable your time is. Each moment is every bit as precious as your finances, in the long run.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Is your life like a kaleidoscope, bright but constantly changing? Mars enters Libra. This galactic force pushes for your dreams. He adds purpose to your step and fires up your actions. The ruler of your relationship sector, romance could get hot. Passion or petulance? Mars will fight when he believes in you. The Sun transits to your finance sector. This is a time to make money and be recognized. Stand up for yourself and ask for more hours.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Moon and Jupiter connect in Scorpio. Feelings fill empty spaces, but can overwhelm too. This motivation can take you beyond your comfort zone. In the midst you may quantum leap without realizing it – until you’re signing a contract or meeting influential new friends. If you’re a detective, a researcher, or a spiritual counselor, breakthroughs are available by following your hunch. Good news – the Sun enters your house of career!

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you’re impacted by planetary transits, consider the meanings behind them. The Moon and Jupiter connect in your solar twelfth house. Deep intuitive insights are revealed, so take a moment to record them. You’ll wonder which angel brought these! The Sun enters this same sector of your chart. You can’t go wrong as heightened energies open doors of inspiration. New friends and lovers are about to become a mainstay in your life.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Exhausted but refuse to give up? You’re definitely a Capricorn! Gathering strength with each step, you are able to transform whole communities. Some of you do it through media and film, others work with the government or run for office. Mars enters your career sector. You are focused, driven, and basically unstoppable. Try to get a little sleep though. The Sun enters your friendship arena. You are at the top of their list!

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Do you feel like the reluctant spiritual leader of your tribe? Wherever you may be, you have an innate wisdom that others pick up on. You, of course, may not believe it. You spent so many lifetimes detaching from your ego, you may not see your own magnetic resonance! Mars enters your solar ninth house. He pushes you into the role of coach, trainer, or potential guru. The Sun enters your career sector, filling any voids with your encouraging light.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Will Chiron never leave your sign? This star-based healer is a bridge between daily life and the spiritual. You can see behind the scenes, even when you’re not looking. At the same time, warlord Mars leaves his opposition stance and moves on. He enters your sector of psychological rebirth and sexy connections. While he may move at a pace that’s not your style, his results may attract you. The Sun spends a few days in the same area. You will be noticed!