Metropolis was lucky enough to score an invitation to last night’s opening reception of Tokyo’s latest and hottest nightspot – CÉ LA VI TOKYO.

Wow! What a place! Restaurant, Skybar, Club Lounge. An incredible location, perched on the top of the newly re-built Tokyo Plaza in Shibuya.

Although the concept can now be found in Singapore, Hong Kong, Saint-Tropez, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai and soon to be Dubai, the Tokyo version – the creation of Japan’s Y’s Table Inc. and Singapore’s Iconic Locations Ltd. – is something very special and unique to Japan.

The design and the decor are fabulous. 700 square meters. Wide sweeping open spaces. Various areas and rooms to enjoy. The views over Shibuya and Tokyo are breathtaking.

Contemporary Asian Cuisine mixed with copious amounts of Champagne. The crowd was so large, they ran out of Champagne!

CÉ LA VI TOKYO

1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, 17th & 18th Floors

Hours:

BAO by CE LA VI / 11: 00-29: 00 (Food LO 28: 00 / Drinks LO 28: 30)

CE LA VI Club Lounge 18: 00-29: 00 (Food LO 28: 00 / Drinks LO 28: 30)

CE LA VI Restaurant & Skybar

Lunch 11: 00-15: 00 (LO 14: 30)

Cafe 15: 00-17: 00 (LO 16 : 30)

Dinner 17: 00-24: 00 (Food LO 23: 00 / Drinks LO 23: 30)

Website: www.celavitokyo.com

Instagram: @celavitokyo

Facebook: @celavitokyo