Protected: Conrad Tokyo’s Art Museum You Didn’t Know You Were Staying In

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By • July 16, 2026

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Arden Kreuzer

San Diego-born, Tokyo-based Arden is a writer and editor with a master’s in International Relations from Waseda University. With a background in sociology, East Asian history and journalism, she brings a thoughtful, cross-cultural lens to her work. As a senior editor at Metropolis Magazine, Arden works across print, digital and social media platforms, covering everything from cultural deep-dives to international affairs. Rain or shine, she can often be found on a terrace in one of Tokyo’s shitamachi neighborhoods, observing the everyday details that make the city so compelling.

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