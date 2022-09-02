♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Venus moves into your sector of work. How something looks, the feeling it evokes, is a focal point. It could cost. The flipside is that it brings in money, too. Finding a way to decompress will balance the scales. Pallas Athene enters your area of home life. You’re an original. You handle the madness with your pinpoint humor. Then, admiration is yours.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s not far to reach your next step. This includes work and personal relationships. Think otherwise? You are stronger for obstacles Uranus has thrown at you. After all, it’s in Taurus. Venus transits to bring you a beautiful connection. This goddess moves to your house of romance. Think charm, with a delicious treat to share. Pallas Athene makes it original.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You don’t have to do everything. But it may look like it. Ruled by Mercury, a Gemini’s mind is finely tuned. You may have several ‘to do’ lists without ever writing them down. Goddess of all that’s lovely, Venus enters your solar fourth house. This includes where you live and what you eat. Thus begins a pleasant week for your senses, your abode, and your palate. Enjoy!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Venus transits from your income sector to your house of negotiation. A time for investing shifts towards finessing conversational skills. Venus likes to be appreciated. It’s a powerful week to let others know they are valued. If an offer must be changed, you’ll still reach interim goals. Pallas Athene moves into Cancer. You may take an original approach which will please you.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Feel pulled towards an upgrade? You may be in luck. Venus is in Leo. The goddess of all that’s beautiful transits to your income sector. She brings opportunities that may seem out of reach, then finds a way for you to have them. Pallas Athene is a case in point. Represented by an asteroid, she uses originality to reach her goals. She moves to spark up dreams for your future.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If you’re trying to make something happen, you will get there. Venus moves to your sign. She makes sure you not only look great, but others notice, too. This transit heightens your charm attraction, like bees to a flower. Pallas Athene is more of a fight-her-way through type. She stands up for friends. You may choose to champion a group you think needs you.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Jupiter and Chiron oppose Libra in your sector of long-term commitments. One offers opportunities, the other is a healer. Both are retrograde. Goals will be reached, just not yet. They’re out in the cosmos, taking care of final details. Your ability to seek serenity invites patience. Venus transits to your house of dreams. Enjoy your list, as many will find you.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Whether it’s you or your friends reaching out, this is the week to connect. Venus transits to make life cozy around the edges. This goddess loves luxury, with ways for you to feel valued. Chiron and Jupiter are retrograde in your work sector. You sense how to make things heal and grow, but there may be a temporary block. Pallas Athene brings plans of travel. You never know.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sagittarius the Archer likes shooting arrows to the skies. If their flight is blocked, the disruption may not feel like a gift. Uranus shakes things up as you try to reach your goals. Crosscurrents can be confusing. Venus transits to offer you comfort in a streamlined form. Pallas Athene moves to enhance lateral thinking. Whatever you choose, it will not be a sacrifice.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Planets move to the public areas of your chart, taking pressure off private concerns. They spark important events. Venus leaves your solar eighth house. A transformation may occur for you. The goddess of love and beauty enters your sector of spiritual insights. This includes traveling long-distance, with a change of scenery to enjoy. A partner adds an opinion.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Do you get one thing sorted, then right away there’s another? Where’s the fun in that? It’s important to pay bills, show up on time, and be there for loved ones. It’s also important to appreciate yourself. This week, go ahead and lift your spirit. Laughter works. So does sharing ideas. Venus transits to bring partnerships into balance. Pallas Athene offers courage at work.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Planets align to create a bonus for you. Venus travels to your house of long-term commitments. She is the goddess who makes life lovely. Beauty, luxury, and money are high on her list. A partner wants you to be comfortable. This includes business relationships. Pallas Athene moves into your sector of romance. She’s original and enjoys standing up for what she wants.