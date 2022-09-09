♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Will the stars make this the week that wasn’t? You be the judge. It’s more likely a happy memory is on its way. Events conspire to let the magic in. True, Mercury goes retrograde. Plans may stall and schedules revise. The Sun trines Uranus, creating excitement and making it the order of the day. The Full Moon opens a visionary quality to dreams that may entice you.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

If you’re watching the planets, you might think not much is happening. At least, you may be tempted to think it’s routine. But their interactions could be historic. Mercury goes retrograde. You won’t want to keep your lips sealed, yet you’re careful. Maybe a kiss? The Sun trines Uranus in Taurus. The Full Moon in your friendship sector brings a way to stay on dry land.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars is in Gemini. It brings a fiery inspiration to your drive and ambition. Mercury is your ruling planet, helping you think faster than light. Your ideas score points; you’re an elegant wordsmith. This week it goes retrograde. The Sun trines Uranus to balance this. It brings in a lucky streak. The Full Moon reflects its largest light on your career.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week everything may seem to happen at once. Mercury goes retrograde. It centers around your home, with the focus on communication. Double check conversations. The Sun trines Uranus. It may be that an unexpected suggestion is made, and you can’t believe it. It’s a lucky aspect. The Full Moon is sentimental. A film, a snuggle, or listening to music gets you through it.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

With Ceres and Dark Moon Lilith in Leo, it’s perfectly natural to spend a little time on yourself. Venus in your finance sector continues to attract income. This goddess may also encourage you to spend. Mercury goes retrograde. This can muddle things up when it comes to conversations and other types of communication. The Full Moon is tender around relationships.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is a sumptuous week for you. Virgos are practical and don’t tend to indulge. The Sun is in your sign. Happy Birthday! Will you break a few personal rules to celebrate? The Sun trines Uranus, an exciting and sudden shift. Ruler Mercury goes retrograde. Stay tuned in to catch the details. The Full Moon brings up feelings around commitment.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury in your sign moves retrograde. Intuitive leaps will take you where logic usually goes. Plus, it’s fun. The Full Moon is in your work sector. It reveals how you really feel. The Sun is in your solar twelfth house. Dreams of your future are a guide to choices made this week. The Sun trines Uranus. A sporadic partner may suddenly show up with good news for you.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Mercury goes retrograde in your dream sector. If they’re not your favorites, think of them as reverse messages. Not coming in hot, and upside down when they do. The Full Moon is all about romance, if you already feel grounded. Otherwise, the tides crash and you’ll have to wait it out. The Sun trines Uranus. This lucky aspect boosts your ego with friends and relationships.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If friends aren’t making sense, give them a pass. Or double-check what they just said. Mercury goes retrograde in this sector of your chart. A sense of time may elude them. The Full Moon is nostalgic about home and favorite foods. Maybe give yourself a treat when no one is looking? It could take you back to a favorite moment. The Sun trine Uranus brings a lucky break at work.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mercury goes retrograde. It’s in your career sector, making things tricky. Use your practical perspective to zoom in on details. Check to see if they need a touch of revision. The Full Moon may be a talkative one. The Sun and Uranus create a grand trine with Capricorn. This is a lucky aspect for magnetic attractions and unexpected wins.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Mercury goes retrograde in your solar ninth house. This matters more if you’re traveling. Schedules go in and out of existence. Knowing this, you won’t be surprised. The Full Moon is in your income sector. While this symbolizes a high degree of awareness, it is also emotional. No need for it to throw you. The Sun trines Uranus. Home life blends well with relationships.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Mercury goes retrograde in your solar eighth house. Partners may receive mixed signals, at home and in business. You won’t let things go off the rails. Though feelings run high, this Full Moon is in your sign. The Sun trines Uranus, a lucky aspect. Magical moments, of which Pisces is a master, can suddenly arrive. Instincts are on high. Listening to yourself can pay off.