♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s enough to keep you busy, and then some. Not just anyone can handle Jupiter, Venus, and Chiron in their sign – all at once! You are the one. Expansion knocks at your door. Love, beauty, and money are a healing force. Ceres, goddess of abundance, enters your sector of home life. The Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. The next few months are transformative and sexy.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Taurus is not exactly the sign that steps aside for others. In fact, you are more likely to be the protective guard others cannot cross. On the inside, you’re warm and loving for just the right person. Ceres is the great mother of abundance. She transits to your sector of connections. Cozy is the word. The Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. You are fearless when it comes to relationships.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

You’ll get your work done faster this week. Ceres, who brings support and abundance, transits to your finance sector. You have a buffer zone for greater comfort. The Full Moon makes people crazy at work. Emotions rise with a strong undercurrent that sweeps them into their feelings. You are naturally immune and aware. The Sun trines Pluto to keep you in the power position.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Ceres, the protective mother who brings you abundance, transits to Cancer. In your sign, you’re the one who must bring food to the table and strengthen income to stay afloat. This Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. It’s in your solar fifth house, governing romance, creative expression, and your children. Everyone benefits from knowing you. The next few months are telling.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You have a way of making things work – for everyone. Thus it’s a surprise when others don’t. Your natural leadership is appreciated (some may need a reminder to thank you). When they do, you love it, though you’re already on to the next thing. Ceres transits to bring sweet dreams that eventually become real. The Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. Think shifts at home.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Getting things done is less painful this week, even with ruler Mercury retrograde. The major unearthing is done. Now it’s a matter of where to draw the line. It’s completely up to you. Ceres, the great mother, transits to bring abundance. When it comes to friends and groups, count on them. The Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. It may reveal a secret about your finances.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your innate nature serves you well. Ceres, the nurturing planet of abundance, transits to your career sector. You are seen as the caring person you are. You also have executive ability. Many Libras are attorneys, psychologists, or own their own business. This Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. It shifts your consciousness around what you own, and how you grow your income.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

As a Scorpio, this week is a big deal. It may creep up on you, so here we go. Ceres, who keeps finances coming, transits to your solar ninth house. You have support in a venture, especially if it’s at a distance. The Full Moon is in your sign. It’s also a Lunar Eclipse. Things will work out, just not necessarily all at once. The Sun trines Pluto to bring a powerful relationship into focus.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week’s events may not be your cup of tea. Having said that, you can still enjoy the benefits. Sagittarius likes to roam free and move fast. At the moment, you may feel a bit hemmed in. Ceres, who makes food abundant and finances secure, transits for an accounting. The Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. In your solar twelfth house, some dreams make way for new ones.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Ceres transits to your relationship sector. They’re there for you and you’re here for them. You may have to push yourself to get what you want. No stranger to ‘hanging in’ until you’re satisfied? This Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. You see through friends and groups, and may let go. Take care of yourself to get to the other side. Have your hot bath and a cozy duvet ready.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If you had the time, would you look back, or forward? Ceres, keeping food on the table, transits to your work sector. Whatever challenges you may find, you’ll have support. The Full Moon reflects how others see you, especially in your career. It’s a Lunar Eclipse. While it’s always true that what you choose in the moment affects you later, right now it goes deeper and lasts longer.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This can be a sweet week, more so than recently. Ceres, who keeps food on the table and money in your account, transits to support you. She’s found in the form of romance, creativity in the midst of the mundane, and letting your inner child roam. It’s all important, as the Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. Mystery and secrets surrounding far away events begin to be revealed.