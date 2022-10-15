♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

A lot of what is happening is in your solar seventh house. This includes committed relationships, how you approach them, and the patterns they create. Jupiter and Chiron are retrograde in Aries. Thus it doesn’t hurt that the Sun, Venus, and Mercury hover opposite for balance. Venus trines Saturn. You can get a lot accomplished. Finances and local beauty stabilize.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Uranus is retrograde in Taurus. It has a tendency to shake things up. If you’re experiencing this, know that you will receive more than you let go of. The spiritualizing effect is what comes in between. You’re likely to be more in touch with your deeper self and live by flashes of intuition. You will know what’s right for you. Mars continues to push for financial strength.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Mars in your sign creates focus, aim, and a target to reach. Ease of events may be related to a grand trine. It’s a positive aspect to assist you in your goals. Venus, Saturn, the Sun, Mercury and Mars all play into this celestial event. The stars are on your side. They offer energy, beauty, stability, and heart as you express your thoughts. Truly a stellar week.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Starry aspects encourage more than they hinder this week. Pallas Athene and Dark Moon Lilith in Cancer arrange themselves to stand by you. You can take action in your own original way, even if it is not how it has been done before. Your sign tends to be careful with money, emotions, and energy. The Sun trines Mars. Dreams and life at home have heavenly assistance.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

The planets are well laid out around your chart. One area of escape – your solar eighth and ninth houses. Perhaps you have shared chores and expenses, or at least a happy fantasy. If travel is not on the cards, you’ll be comfortable with the plans you have made. Or you may embark on a trip, just to even out celestial energies. The Sun trines Mars. Friends are full of heart. Things happen.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You may have a lot of well-meaning interruptions this week, but you have a secret in the stars. Mars is in your solar tenth house of career and public standing. This means energy, focus, aim and ambition. There is an assisting trine aspect between Mars and Venus in your house of finance. You could be in for a win if you don’t spend it all when you get it.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If this were a tarot reading, you’d be ‘in your cups’. They indicate you are filled with feeling and let your dreams lead the way. The Sun, which governs the heart, is in your sign. Happy Birthday! Venus, your ruling planet, is also in Libra. Mercury is too (happily moving direct). Venus trines Saturn, and the Sun trines Mars. This gives you plenty to work with as beauty wafts by.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The air signs have plenty of action, with the Sun, Venus, Mercury and Mars in activity mode. But that doesn’t mean water sign Scorpio is left out. Their placement gives you an uplift when it comes to dreams. It is worth putting your heart into what touches you, and how you choose to extend your energy. Mars trines Venus. Action taken can mean money and comfort for you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You’ll soon enjoy your visionary talent, if you aren’t already. Whether it’s a daydream that crosses your mind, or the thought of someone who needs help, you are very tuned in. The stars bring special moments as you spend time with friends. Venus trines Saturn to ensure you feel valued. You may spend or be gifted, but there is substance and luxury to your week.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Life at home may not totally make sense. Jupiter, who makes things bigger and brings good luck, is retrograde in this sector of your chart. Chiron the wounded healer, also retrograde, is there too. Options are coming. So why haven’t things moved? They hint, but in their current trajectory, are still in manifestation mode. Saturn and Vesta stabilize finances. Uranus surprises in romance.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week serves you well. Saturn retrograde in Aquarius may be slowing things down, but it’s near Vesta, who keeps things going. The benefit to you is a helpful aspect between your sign and Mercury, Venus, and the Sun. This is a write-your-own-ticket kind of happening. Long-distance travel may be alluring. An energizing aspect with Mars in your romance sector – well, you know.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Life is not boring for Pisces. You have a lot going on. Juno and Neptune are retrograde in your sign. Does it feel like one step forward, two steps back? Dreams, home base, and what you share in a relationship create your safe ground. While that might not always be the case, this week’s grand trine offers energy, focus, high-end events and stability.