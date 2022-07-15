♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus walks right into your home life. More accurately, this goddess of love and luxury does everything she can to create a beautiful environment. At the same time, she can choose the priciest options. Luckily, Mercury the messenger travels to your solar fifth house. You can nip over-the-top ideas in the bud, or go for them if you like. Either way, you win in the long run.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You may enjoy this week. It’s made for you. The stars are on your side. Venus, your ruling planet, travels to your solar third house. Conversations and time spent with siblings can be a bonus. With Venus there, it’s comfortable, cozy, and could include beautiful views. Mercury enters your sector of home base. Ideas are easier to share. Clarity is available as needed.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus, the goddess who symbolizes love, beauty, and money, enters your solar second house. It’s all about what you own this week, your resources and income. Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury, the Sun, and Ceres are already in this sector of your chart. Feel overwhelmed? You’re right on track. Mercury transits to start conversations rolling. Your points are well taken.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Bonus! The planet that makes sure you have beauty in your life enters Cancer. Which one? It’s Venus, the goddess of luxury, love, and money. Find a way to treat yourself, whether it’s time in an art gallery, a pot of tea, or being where your spirit feels revived. Mercury, the Messenger, transits to think about finances. The Sun is in your sign. Happy Birthday!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There are two planetary transits this week. They change things up for you. Venus, goddess of love and luxury, enters your dream sector. She has a way of nurturing what makes you feel good. She also sets the stage for gifts on their way in. Mercury, the Messenger, enters your sign. You are hot and not to be stopped. What you say, write, or express is definitely noticed.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There are starts and stops for you. They’re in your preferred direction. Any slowdowns create space for more success. Venus transits to your friendship sector. This includes groups and associations. This goddess of love and luxury enjoys making things beautiful. Pricey? Probably. Ruling planet Mercury thinks things through. It enters your dream sector for your next step.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Ruled by Venus, inspired by beauty, what’s a Libra to do? Easy. Venus moves into your solar tenth house of career. Anything you put your efforts toward energizes this part of your chart. You are accepted into the fold as you show how well you organize. Mercury, the Messenger, connects you with your friends. Be sure to respond to groups you can happily align with.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥¥♣♣

How would you like your week to go? Your visualization skills are moving to greater heights. With that in mind, Venus enters your solar ninth house. Seeking the balance of justice and your higher values gives back to you. Mercury, the Messenger, travels to your career sector. You share ideas with just the right perspective. In a relationship? Romance opens a door.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Tired of the same old thing? Sagittarians are not meant to get stuck in a rut. The universe will pull you out eventually, but you might want to help it along. Venus, making things beautiful, transits to your solar eighth house. You couldn’t ask for better timing. Push through your comfort zone. It brings unusual rewards. Mercury assists with travel and foreign connections.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The majority of planets align in your house of relationships. Especially those with ‘long-term commitment’ attached. Ceres, the Sun, Mercury, and Dark Moon Lilith are there. But wait, there’s more. Venus transits to this sector. Even if you’re single, you may still be dealing with aspects related to this. Mercury, the Messenger, moves to consider benefits inherent in the deal.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You are about to go meteor. This doesn’t mean you have to shoot off to the stars, though they may help arrange your path there. Venus, who lives for beauty and love, enters your sector of work. Get those paintings and plants for your office. Print up a picture of your favorite place. Mercury, the Messenger, moves to speed up communication, especially in partnerships.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

What do you do when you have to do everything? The truth is, Pisces is so empathetic, you’ll help others when you don’t really have time. This week is no different, but at least it’s more comfortable. The goddess who ensures this is planet Venus. She saunters into your house of romance, an awesome move. Mercury, the Messenger, encourages you to be bold at work.