♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pluto moves direct. This arbiter of transformation is positioned to say, ‘Let’s go!’. Feel your power streaming? You are awesome. This Full Moon is in Aries. It reflects the height of light and awareness. Since it’s in your sign, you may sense it more than others. Plans can pop up and work perfectly. Mercury enters your solar seventh house. Partnership brings bright ideas to you.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pluto, the planet that requires transformation, goes direct. It’s in your area of long-distance travel and the law. Do you think there’s no time for a trip? Has something come full circle, and you’d like to pick up the torch? The Full Moon reflects the greatest light in your house of dreams. Mercury, the Messenger, enters your work sector. It may be time to choose yourself first.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Pluto, planet of regeneration, moves direct. It’s in your solar eighth house. Sharing resources with a partner or an organization comes together. It may not happen overnight. A big move or undertaking can be achieved. Repercussions have an extended impact. The Full Moon brings true friends into the light, with new ones to match your quick mind.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pluto, planet of regeneration, moves direct. It’s in your house of long-term commitment. Power struggles release. Tension in a relationship or with a business partner? Holding your breath eases off. The Full Moon reveals a lot. It brings a focus to pent-up feelings. Transiting your career sector, it reflects your value. You are a visionary with a practical base.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pluto, the furthermost planet of the galaxy, goes direct. It initiates regeneration in your solar sixth house. Working with a partner enters a period of peaceful domain. You may notice a transformation with a mysterious twist. This week’s Full Moon puts everything on a fast track. You could have a spiritual revelation pop up. You won’t have to look for it. It will just arrive.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

This week you can enjoy Pluto as it moves direct. It’s in your solar fifth house of romance. Saved by the bell! Pluto has a transforming effect. It initiates a form of undoing which upgrades and rearranges. The Full Moon may create sparks. Its mission is to intensify the inner planes so you feel the heat. A relationship could be in for a bit of inspiration.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Pluto moves direct. In your chart it covers issues around home base and diet. If you have been attempting to clear out or revamp, this is the beginning of a smoother time. It’s also a chance to be in less of a power struggle with yourself. The Full Moon is in your solar seventh house of long term relationships. If you’re thinking about someone, they may be thinking about you.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Pluto goes direct. It creates a powerful path to help you connect. This is useful if you are trying to reach someone. It has a way of making the gears mesh smoothly. This Full Moon makes energy move fast. You may want to throw a few Scorpio feelings on this hot fire moon, if you like steam. Or you can side-step it altogether. Flare-ups will be over in a flash.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Pluto goes direct. This is a balancing of power, with you as the recipient. Sagittarians are the bachelors and bachelorettes of the zodiac. Why stick around when you can kick up your heels is often your mantra. If you have made a commitment, then wondered what you are doing, there are rewards. This Full Moon is hot and heavy. It understands you. Let yourself enjoy it.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥♣♣♣♣

Pluto moves direct in Capricorn. A huge plus, as power flows back to you. Since it’s in your sign, you have more control and leeway. The rewards can be great. So is the responsibility. Capricorns were born to be in charge. Your bonus is a diplomatic approach. The Full Moon could elicit a faux pas, but you won’t fall for it. You’re busy putting things back together.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Pluto goes direct. Time to enjoy life again. It influences your dreams. Find a way to visit a special favorite place, a mountain or a beach. The Full Moon hears your wishes. It’s in your area of conversation. Connecting may have a hit and run quality, but at least you won’t have to wait. The Sun trines Saturn in your sign. You’ll be able to get things done. They will endure.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pluto moves direct. Important friends return to your orbit. Power recently dissolved is restored so that you can feel secure. The Full Moon is a steamy one. Finances are likely to flare, but you’ll be able to catch them in mid-leap. They’re coming in hot, arriving as you blink and leaving just as fast. Timing is everything as you decide how to invest what you have worked so hard for.