♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s a great week for negotiations. This covers it all, from purchases to mergers, and even personal relationships. The biggest focus is Mercury, the messenger, in trine aspect to Mars. Your house of communication is energized when it comes to matters at work. Juno moves direct, so you’re not alone. The New Moon is a solar eclipse. Even strong partners may need your help.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Just because the New Moon is not in Taurus, don’t think it’s not for you. It’s a solar eclipse. An important relationship, especially long-term, receives the impact. Starting a new cycle can be fun. Being part of a consciousness shift is another thing. It ushers an era where you can make a difference. The Sun and Venus enter this sector of your chart. They bring light to your loving.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Geminis are in a good place, astrologically speaking. Projects can complete with Mars in your sign. This week’s New Moon is a solar eclipse. It can go off without a hitch, or even being noticed. It’s in your work sector, bringing one new beginning after another. You may see yourself in a different light. The Sun and Venus join this area to bring you gifted moments.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

You may wonder what else you need, with Dark Moon Lilith and Pallas Athene in Cancer. They make life exciting. No boring moments for you. You may like it. This New Moon is a solar eclipse. It influences your romantic life. As it warms up and enhances this sector of your chart, it offers a reset. The Sun and Venus transit here, too. So much to wrap yourself into.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

What would you like to see? There are no transits through your sign. You have an open space to enjoy. The season brings dappled light as gusts promise an important shift. The Sun enters your sector of home base. Venus joins in, influencing where you live. Natural beauty is an easy find. The New Moon is a solar eclipse. Dreams wafting through may speak to you.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun and Venus enter your solar third house. This is all about warming up deals and making them attractive. What you suggest or hint to others seems ultra-appealing. There’s a boost in your communication. This week’s New Moon is a solar eclipse. It’s a shift in consciousness. A moment of time becomes open to higher realms. It redirects conversations, giving you the edge.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

If you’re trying to pare down your belongings, the universe may keep bringing you gifts. The Sun and Venus enter your solar second house. The material realm and your income could increase, possibly without warning. But wait, there’s more. This New Moon is a solar eclipse. It closes a chapter and warms up a new beginning. You have timed everything just right.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

The Sun moves into your sign. Happy Birthday! Venus enters Scorpio, bringing a silky-smooth touch of luxury. It really can be your week. This season makes your sign the focus, as planets are placed to your advantage. There’s a bonus, too. The New Moon is in Scorpio. It’s a solar eclipse. This moment of being ‘off the conscious light grid’ offers a wonderful new path.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feel like you’re climbing out of a rough patch? When you’re in it, you’re dealing with real time only. The assessment of what you’ve taken on comes later. This week you do have a moment for dreams. The Sun and Venus enter this sector of your chart. Secrets and sanctuary may also be tapped. This New Moon is a solar eclipse. Go ahead. Try something new. Time for a fun stretch.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Most of what you’re dealing with is in your private life. The planets put you through your paces (it’s their fault, really). Celestial bodies in your career sector bring a balance. Presentations and your public standing are enhanced. The Sun and Venus then leave this area, focusing on group associations and friends. The New Moon is a solar eclipse. Secrets may be revealed.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Doing everything right, but you’d love to stop and enjoy the moment? The next time you think this, go for it. Get the extra sleep, try a new coffee bar, walk through parks with ponds reflecting light. The Sun and Venus enter your career sector. Confidence and a welcome connection bring opportunities at work. The New Moon is a solar eclipse. Move over, secrets and dreams.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Would you rather find a distraction, but life won’t let you? Philosophy is helpful when there’s no reason in sight. Surround yourself with like-minded friends this week. The Sun and Venus move to your solar ninth house of travel and deep thoughts. This is where you find underground secrets (and discover the most delicious foods). The New Moon is a solar eclipse. The next cycle begins.