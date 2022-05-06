♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Your charisma and energy have a way of making things happen. You burn so hot it’s hard to see a trail. Mercury governs thoughts, ideas, and connections. It goes retrograde this week. Moving forward is a huge temptation. Jupiter then enters Aries. It wants to expand your life, and it will. Don’t let it unfold so fast you don’t have time to think. Go at your own pace.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Planets are the physical embodiment of deep spiritual nuances. They vibrate in resonance with everything in the cosmos. This includes you. This week is a head’s-up when it comes to communication. Mercury moves retrograde in your finance sector. Your subconscious rearranges what’s coming. Jupiter transits to open your options for bigger, better dreams.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

You have a way of being the life of the party. Even when you’re in a shy and quiet mode (does that happen?), you are noticed. This week, things move fast. First impressions are key. Ruler Mercury goes retrograde in Gemini. Adjustments may be required. Friends and groups are on parade. Jupiter joins in to let you choose your invitations.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Stars in the upper hemisphere of your chart make you the person to see. You’re thrust into the limelight, one way or another. If you help this along, you may enjoy it. Be sure to dress for the part (even if it’s not clear what that part might be). Mercury goes retrograde. Jupiter enters your career sector. Don’t hesitate to double check details. It may be profitable.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Days speed up as events arrive. Chiron and Venus in your solar ninth house bring beauty. Mercury goes retrograde to add new views. Healing enters your circle of friendship. Jupiter is known for expanding whatever it touches. Long-distance connections and travel are the focus as it transits to this sector of your chart. Whatever you choose, it’s the right step for you.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Look for answers where you least expect, with persons you thought could never know. How do the stars relate? Mercury goes retrograde this week. Those who are supposed to have information may not. Or there could be gaps. Jupiter enters your sector of shared belongings, to influence business and personal relationships. Investments grow larger, faster.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

The Moon transits to infuse your wishes. You finally have a bit of time to drift, dream and socialize. Mercury moves retrograde. While Librans are careful to say all the right things, others may not. Let this scatter like the winds. Your sign is ruled by Venus. Spring brings its beauty to you. Jupiter enters your relationship sector. You may meet a person who expands your views.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Scorpios are ruled by Pluto. Guardian of the underworld, this planet governs all that’s beneath the surface. This includes feelings and secrets. Some love to be noticed, but Scorpios prefer dynamic events and shadow backgrounds. Mercury goes retrograde. If something is revealed, smile and keep going. Jupiter enters your sector of work. Things are about to go large.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Events conspire to bring confidence and security back into your life. Mercury goes retrograde, and it’s a piece of cake for you. It’s in your solar seventh house of long-term relationships. While you know you can’t control others, you’re on top of the possible roads they may take. Your philosophical side stands out this week. Jupiter enters your romance sector. Expect opportunities.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Just like last week worked to stay on topic, this one aims for uncommon sense. Mercury goes retrograde. When this happens, your instincts kick in. They have to. Right now you may choose an investment of time and trust. Getting a different perspective is a bonus. Jupiter, encouraging you to expand, transits to your home sector. This can mean another room – or a new place.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury goes retrograde. It’s a benefit if you are fine with waiting. Signing documents is not recommended. The busiest sector of your chart has been your solar second house of income. Now Jupiter moves away to focus on discussions. This includes interactions with brothers, sisters, and neighbors. If they seemed mundane or unavailable before, it’s all about to change.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mercury, ruler of your house of relationships, goes retrograde. Currently it’s in your sector of home and family. If something comes up and you don’t agree, be sure to count to ten. You can rewrite what’s on the table using your innate Piscean patience. Jupiter transits to expand income and what you own. If more money is an attractive thought, stay with it.