♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Immersed in dreams? Managing money, negotiations, life at home? The focus of the stars is held in these areas. Jupiter, Chiron, and Mars are in Aries. There’s no overestimating your ability to expand whatever you touch. The Sun transits to home base. You are the light and source as others depend on you. Venus moves to create conversations that others are happy to hear.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s not all downhill, but a cascade of planetary energies gets you through the week. The Sun transits to make connections feel like family. It’s a relief to find a comfort level with work colleagues. Mercury sextiles Jupiter. You may find you’re writing or talking – a lot. Venus enters your income sector. Doing what shores up belief in yourself pays off and feels good.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! The Sun travels through the final degrees of your birthday zone. Then it enters your income sector. It adds heart to your financial quests. Venus, goddess of love, luxury, and money, enters your sign. This can be fun, too. If you haven’t had a chance lately, it’s time to treat yourself. From a plunge in the pool to a cool iced smoothie, your summer has truly begun.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Cancer holds the energy of family. You may make a heart connection this week. Then again you do this so often, you may not even keep track. The Sun enters your sign. Happy Birthday! What’s important to you and moves you in your favorite direction are in alignment. Venus transits to bring sweet dreams. Comfort, love, luxury and beauty approach your horizon.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week starts with the Moon opposite your sign. It’s the symbol of the mirror image, reflecting a partner or spouse. You may have a heightened sense of their feelings, or resonate as if theirs are your own. The Sun enters your solar twelfth house of dreams. Finding a quiet place or silence within is golden. Venus transits to gift you the best friends ever.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Virgos are aware of changes in their field. Your finesse with details makes all the difference. The Sun enters your solar eleventh house. This is a boost if you are meeting with groups. Creating time with friends? Share your hopes and wishes. You may find you are not alone. Venus, goddess of love and all that’s beautiful, makes an investment. She puts her heart into your career.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Planetary shifts can encourage a person to take a different tack. The Sun transits to your career sector, illuminating your choices. What you have found as a question mark may turn into a focus. If you’re in a relationship, Jupiter, Chiron, and Mars traverse this arena. Things may be over the top. Venus moves into the spiritual dimension of your chart. Happy cloud-hopping and travels.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

With Jupiter, Chiron, and Mars in your work sector, you’re covered. The planetary line up in your relationship arenas are more to the point. The North Node of the Moon is there. You’re breaking new ground. The Sun enters your sector of long-distance travel. This includes cultural exchanges and spiritual spikes. Venus transits to bring luxury and sharing into the picture.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Sun in your sector of long-term commitment has been shining its light. Keeping you busy? You may have wondered how to handle all that’s been asked of you. If you are single, perhaps you noticed more attention coming your way. This week the Sun transits to put the focus on what you share. Luckily, Venus moves into your solar seventh house for a super fluffy bit of bliss.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Clarity is needed to move forward. Definition and structure allow you to succeed. Where to find it? Other zodiac signs may be asking the same question. You will soon have the answer. The Sun, giver of healthy egos and happy hearts, enters your sector of long-term relationships. Balance is arranging itself for you. Then Venus transits to bring financial fortitude to your work.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Taking care of little things may use up all your time. Having fun yet? There are significant shifts in planetary positions which could affect you. The Sun transits from your solar house of creative leaps. The focus is now on work. Watch boundaries back on the physical plane. Venus enters your sector of romance and risk-taking. Something – or someone – beautiful is coming your way.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Jupiter and Mars are in your finance sector. You’re ready to make money. Big money. The Sun transits to energize romance. You are all heart. This also heats up risk-taking. Venus enters your sector of home base. It may cost you, but it will look wonderful. Vesta, Juno and Neptune in Pisces take care of the real you. Your dreams are showing you the way.