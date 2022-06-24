♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Choosing to continue your race to the top? Of course you are. Instincts are heightened. Doing what expands your boundaries is healing. At the same time, it’s a slippery week. Dreams may pop up where your subconscious takes you. Neptune in this sector goes retrograde. It gives you a chance to update your interests. The New Moon begins another cycle of priorities at home.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Friends may change their minds and end up at the beach. Neptune rules the oceans and seas, along with this sector of your chart. Groups need to be fluid as this planet moves retrograde. The New Moon helps, adding a rather family-oriented feel. It’s cozy, connecting with the Sun at the same degree. Conversations are comfortable inside and out.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Fantasy and illusion attempts to seep into your daily routine. While obligations keep you busy, Neptune moves retrograde. Friends and work colleagues may sense your inner mystic. Your intuition is sparked. Feel free to rewrite aspects of incoming visions. Career may offer divine levels of potential. The New Moon in your finance sector brings ideas for income.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Happy Birthday to You! Whether you’re celebrating or making plans, this Sun cycle is yours. You receive the energies of heart and spirit. It may arrive holding a gift or a cake. Neptune influences your sense of spiritual connections. It moves retrograde. When it completes, you’ll feel refreshed. The New Moon is in your sign. This can be a double-whammy wonderful week.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Leos make strong partners. You are full of heart, up for a challenge, and willing to champion others. There may be a quiet, fluid side to your private life. The solar eighth house is where you combine resources with a special someone. Neptune in this sector goes retrograde. The New Moon is in your dream sector, revitalizing hopes and wishes. Family may come into this.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Bobbing about on the waves of your solar seventh house? This governs long-term relationships and business connections. Neptune, ruler of the ocean’s depths, moves retrograde in this sector. There’s nothing like the gentle rocking of the sea to relax and soothe busy thoughts. The New Moon is a reset button with friends. You may enjoy projects made just for fun.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Libra is an air sign, governing the mind. Your intellect is always ready to create a more beautiful world. Neptune goes retrograde. No need to wonder why water may spill, tears flow, and you long for a trip to the sea. This transit could require you to feel your way through. Look for the New Moon. In your career sector, a cycle begins where you may choose to take the lead.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Even Scorpio, with all your depths, sometimes needs to rest on the surface. There’s nothing like light on the water to lift your spirits. Romance often arrives when you’re looking at something else. Your feelings guide you to a greater creativity. Neptune in this sector of your chart goes retrograde. Breathing space can help. The New Moon may encourage thoughts of travel.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sagittarius is not one to say no to a party. In fact, it’s often not official until you show up. When changes reroute, you may find the detours testing. Until, of course, you remember how much you like an adventure. Neptune in your sector of home and hearth moves retrograde. What you have planned has a mind of its own. The New Moon is cozy. Don’t be scared.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

You’re not alone, though you may be in the lead. Capricorns can grow up to develop strategies and investments. You can’t help it. It’s wired into your sign. A lot of you help others with their options and accounts, keeping your eye on interest rates. Neptune moves retrograde to make details slippery. Caution those you love. The New Moon is positive for restoring relationships.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Never satisfied? Could always do more? The influence of Saturn, retrograde in Aquarius, adds to this feeling. For a complete overhaul, Neptune goes retrograde, too. When it does, it’s nearly impossible to predict which way it will go. You have a star benefit in your court. The New Moon gets things going when it comes to your work. What you sign up for now reaps rewards.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Neptune in your sign goes retrograde. You may be used to it, though it’s not your first choice. It’s not about your efforts dissolving away. They’re just taking a rest before they reappear. In the meantime, you have a beneficial New Moon to explore. It arrives in your sector of romance. Be sure to share ideas for home and family experiences. You’re likely to create more.