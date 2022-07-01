♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Ruler Mars hits a blockade with Pluto in its path. No worries. It’s temporary. Your ruling planet transits away into your solar second house of income. Act on instinct, and your forward movement is rewarded. You’re already there before you know it. Mercury, governing thoughts, ideas, and negotiation, puts its focus on family and life at home. Enjoy!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is the week to feel your strength rock back in. Mars, planet of drive and sexy warrior energy, enters your sign. It’s about to become electric, so you may as well act on its gifts. Mercury, governing your thoughts and ideas, uses a whole different approach. This includes a family-oriented approach in conversations, with negotiations you may want to win.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Venus in your sign makes this a beautiful week. You can’t dodge, avoid, or skip it. It’s everywhere. You are what makes another person’s day. It’s a great time to add to your wardrobe, get that hair style, or seek out luxurious surroundings (they’ll know you belong there). Mars transits to activate your dreams. Mercury enters your finance sector. You can close that deal.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

The Sun in your sign wishes you a Happy Birthday! You’re in the zone while this luminary traverses Cancer. Jupiter, Chiron, and Mars are in your sector of career. Feel like you don’t know where you stand? These three expand your good fortune. Mars transits to bring friends closer. If someone seems interesting, take a chance. Mercury moves to Cancer. You’re on point.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars moves to energize your career. Everyone knows you, or wants to. This is a week for dreams. Mercury transits to invigorate them. When your solar twelfth house is involved, actions can be harder to take. In your case, nurturing your hopes and wishes gets them started. A bit of light and heart cranks them up. You may even receive messages from a higher realm.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Is your energy focused on partnerships? You may see them from a behind-the-scenes or a spiritual perspective. Mars enters this sector of your chart. It pulls back the veil from the mechanics of your choices. Mercury, your ruling planet, brings a type of mental fitness to all you do. This celestial body also makes it easier to reach people, especially friends.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Mars leaves your sector of relationships to focus on the next step – what you could share. Single? Energy is more than available. You can tap into corporate roots to grow your business, influence a transformation or two, and still be your sweet, yet sexy, self. Mercury transits to influence your career. Others may see you as a person who adds a family feeling as you connect in with them.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars is the former ruling planet for Scorpio. The current one is Pluto, with full-on depth charges, to boot. Mars is straightforward, focused, moves fast, and likely to hit its target. This week it connects with your relationship sector. Of course, Scorpio is known as the sexy sign. Amp up for full-throttle results. Mercury transits to massage communications in your career.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars shoots for the stars. This planet transfers its energy to increase your drive and ambition, yet it feels effortless. It’s as if you have been lifting heavy weights, and now everything feels light as a feather. You radiate a powerful persona at work. People believe what you say, so take yourself seriously. Mercury transits to bring a closer family feeling into an important relationship.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

‘Family is everything’ could be your motto. The stars align to assist. Your private life keeps your attention in areas friends may not yet know. Mars, planet of drive and ambition, enters your solar fifth house. Translation: you’re busy with kids and developing creative projects. You may find time for romance. Mercury changes its position, too. A long-term relationship settles in.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Aquarians are focused on home and money. This week the stars link to your work. The major players are Mars and Mercury. Mars energizes, wanting to reach goals in a hurry. This planet helps you focus, take aim, and hit your target. Mercury transits, bringing a clear connection to your requirements. Efforts extend to your family. You’re able to offer the balance they need.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Pisces is a water sign. You can surf as the waves curl, or you can dive to the depths of your being. You get to express just how you feel this week. What may surprise you is the growing support. Those who were distracted in the past have time to hear you. Mars, moving fast, helps you make an important choice. Mercury transits to clarify which words you share.