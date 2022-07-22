♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Bursts of light through the rain cheers things up. Just the right amount, and you’re off. This week’s Sun brightens time spent with children, as it transits to your solar fifth house. You may feel a surge of confidence in the midst of romantic overtures with a partner. Ceres, goddess of abundance, joins in. She brings food to the table. You are covered in love and fun!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If events would stay still for a while, you could get them sorted. The last thing Taurus wants is constant change. As a fixed sign, you feel far more secure when you can count on your schedule. The Sun transits to bring confidence to life at home. Your strength of personality is a comfort to others. Ceres, goddess of abundance, moves to this sector. Time for a treat!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

There are wonderful things coming in for you. Gemini holds the bonus of the Sun entering your solar third house. Translation? This light and heart of the galaxy shines on your conversations. This includes friends, neighbors, and brothers and sisters. Ceres, goddess of abundance, joins in. You may find you share so many perspectives, you’ve created a very happy niche.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Sun and Ceres share the same degree in your sign. Happy Birthday! It’s your turn for a special moment of joy and abundance. If you don’t feel it, make a plan to find it. Both planets then transit away from Cancer. They enter your solar second house. Governing your income and emotional resources, you attract a financial advantage. You can catch this one.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury in Leo peppers your thoughts. The leadership and confidence you were born with is enhanced. What you say, write, and share has the ability to impact the influential. Then you become the recipient of the Sun transiting to your sign. Happy Birthday! Ceres joins in. The goddess of abundance brings a way to cover your bills, attracting a surprise with a cherry on top.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It may start out as a lop-sided week. Planets give prizes to the chart sectors reflecting others. Then things shift to even out the score. The Sun transits to your solar twelfth house of hopes and dreams. Ceres, goddess of abundance, moves in too. Like the subconscious mind, it’s all happening behind the scenes. Stick with it, as you prepare to move to the forefront.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Keeping the bubble balanced, the spirit in the level is you. The planets are in your ‘doing for others’ sectors. No matter how hard you work to find time for yourself, you’ll be called upon. The Sun travels to brighten friendships. Sharing with them is a confidence booster. Ceres, the goddess of abundance, transits to make sure you are well taken care of – even if it’s a surprise.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Jupiter and Chiron in your work sector create a potential to bank on. Mars and Uranus speed up an important relationship. Unforeseen changes ultimately benefit you. Strength comes from your presentation. The Sun enters your career sector. An authentic dose of shared confidence energizes others. Ceres, goddess of abundance, remembers you need a comfortable space.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It may not seem fair, but at least it’s not your fault. The stars fill the side of the chart where you don’t have much of a say – for now. Being there for others is about to pay off. The balance is coming. Be patient with time. The Sun transits to expand your views, through spiritual necessity. Ceres, goddess of abundance, covers your deeper needs, where meaning nurtures and restores.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You may want to consider what you share in a relationship. The Sun transits to this part of your chart. If you choose to jump into a transformation or two, you are likely to succeed. Actions you take work better if they’re from the heart. Ceres, goddess of abundance, shows up in this sector. The timing is right for you to receive support as you go through this.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Aquarius is big on humanitarian concerns. You see things from a global perspective. It’s natural for you to integrate people’s needs with an eco-system balance. The Sun transits to your solar seventh house. In a business or domestic partnership? There’s a bonus for them for you. Ceres, goddess of abundance, transits to make sure your efforts are seen and supported.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Something to get excited about? There may be. Saturn in your house of dreams makes them seem like a box of rocks – too heavy to move. But the Sun, governing heart and inspiration, promotes your presence at work. You are seen as a leader. Encouraging others is a selfless act. Ceres, goddess of abundance, helps you receive more from your environment.