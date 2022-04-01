♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Things go your way with planets in Aries. They also move fast. You’re a leader with the New Moon in your sign. Mercury connects with Chiron. Your words can heal. With the Sun in Aries, it’s your turn for a Happy Birthday! A slight resistance to plans is resolved. Take a deep breath. There’s a positive spin reaching out. Enjoy the beauty as Venus enters your world of dreams.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s a lot more fun to be had. The Sun connects with Chiron for April Fool’s Day. Give yourself permission for a break. Not an option? Then treat yourself! The New Moon helps you find a place to call your own. It’s famous for kick-starting projects. This week it infuses your dreams. Ruler Venus moves to your friendship sector. These are starry placements to sink into.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s a lively week. Even if you’re in the middle of April Fool’s! This New Moon is ‘all go’. Corners need dusting? They’re a breeze. Need to move fast? Easy! Friends are everywhere. The Sun connects with ruling planet Mercury. You may say what’s on your mind before you know it. It works to your benefit. Venus, goddess of money and love, transits to add lustre to your career.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Dark Moon Lilith is in your sign. She doesn’t do things in the usual way. April Fool’s Day brings a smile. This New Moon blends with the Sun in your sector of career. A reset there gives you a boost. This not only affects your work, but how you feel around others. Look for Mars connecting with Saturn this week. Slow and steady makes things smooth. Results!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

This New Moon is made for action. April Fool’s Day brings clarity along with practical jokes. The Sun stabilizes energy in your solar ninth house. Travel, especially long distance, may be motivated in the form of a spiritual quest. This includes connecting in with those who are far away. Feelings grow in shared situations. Unity becomes a driving force for Leos this week.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

April Fool’s Day smiles with a different light. This New Moon doesn’t hang about. It kick-starts what needs to be done. Ruled by Mercury, Virgos think things through before taking action. Each step of a project is examined under your mental microscope for optimal results. Venus moves opposite your sign. She brings a bit of subtle beauty to what you are dealing with.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

April Fool’s Day is one for venturing out. Right now, you may be feeling the pull. If you’d rather drift among the clouds than negotiate a relationship, it’s harder to sidestep this week. The New Moon influences long-term commitments. It’s great for starting over, or creating something new. Ruler Venus enters your work sector to meld money-making with imagination.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If someone pulls an April Fool’s on you, they need to be careful. Scorpios don’t let anyone get something over on them, and you’re known for your stealth. This New Moon gives you the edge. Work opens a door, or at least a window of interest. Things speed up. Venus transits to your romance sector for a creative flair. Enjoy the big picture so the details don’t derail.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Want to add romance to your schedule? This is not an April Fool’s. The New Moon is in the lovey-dovey sector of your chart. Mercury, the Sun, Chiron, and Pallas Athene are already there. An instant connection may come out of the blue. You won’t have much time to think. Though there’s a risk, it could be exciting. Venus transits to your work sector, making things slippery.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s all about money and income this week. Life at home also tugs away. April Fool’s Day spins you around as you see from every angle. Then the New Moon kicks things off. You’re beholden to loved ones, but when is that ever not the case. Your focus and drive makes a beeline to get things done. Results are quick. Venus transits for luxury at lunch.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

April Fool’s Day offers a break. The New Moon is hot and moves fast. Feel energized? Planets in your sign absorb shocks, but expect a lot from you. The focus is on hearth and home as you move forward. Vesta in your sign holds down the fort. Developments are possible with Mars, Saturn, Juno, and Venus together in Aquarius. Then Venus transits to get you the money.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

April Fool’s Day is a leap through the absurdities of life. Laughter is allowed. This New Moon makes a play for action. It’s a sleek, irresistible force. The best part is, it’s in your solar second house of income. It’s not that you need to break through a comfort zone. It’s that you feel invincible as you do. Venus transits to Pisces. Luxuriate in what’s beautiful. Soothe your spirit.