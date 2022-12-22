♥ Love ¥ Money ♣ Luck

Horoscope Dec 23 – Dec 31

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Chiron the healer moves direct in Aries. It’s just before the New Moon. You are doubly blessed. Mercury sextiles Neptune at Christmas. Magic and dreams match the mood. Long-distance plans heat up. Mercury goes retrograde before New Year’s Eve. Check those dates and invitations. Happy New Year! Venus and Jupiter join forces mid-week. Love, money and fun are yours.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Open the door to fun and excitement. Chiron the healer goes direct this New Moon. Christmas brings magic as Mercury sextiles Neptune. Loving visions are yours. Watch for Mercury’s turnaround. It moves retrograde before New Year’s Eve. Happy New Year! The Jupiter – Venus aspect mid-week is a big one. It increases money, opportunities, and luck.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The New Moon connects with the Sun to start your holiday off. When it comes to sharing resources, you’re in luck. Your efforts make a big difference. Ruler Mercury sextiles Neptune at Christmas. Don’t miss a romantic walk or taking time to see the lights. Mercury goes retrograde mid-week. Happy New Year! Venus transits to upgrade travel with her deluxe attitude for you.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Chiron the healer goes direct to jump into your career. The New Moon sparks joy and a steady hand as Christmas arrives. This luminary connects with the Sun, Venus, Mercury and Pluto. Then Mercury moves retrograde. Happy New Year! The dreams of Venus sextile Jupiter burst on the scene for a special magic. They restore the confusion of recent events.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Leos stand out in a crowd. You have an alluring presence. Leos lead and champion others. Chiron the healer moves direct, making career an entrepreneurial affair. The New Moon offers state of the art effects. This luminary connects with the Sun, Venus, Mercury and Pluto. Mercury goes retrograde. Happy New Year! Venus transits for the luxurious side of romance.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s a lot happening this holiday. You won’t miss a trick. Chiron the healer goes direct to spark up shared resources. This is especially true if you’re in a relationship. The New Moon is firm yet loving as Christmas arrives. It connects with the Sun, Venus, Mercury and Pluto. Then Mercury moves retrograde. Happy New Year! Venus enters a charmed phase at work.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your strength is your unique approach. Dark Moon Lilith and Pallas Athene are in your career sector. Chiron the healer goes direct to address a relationship. This New Moon offers a firm foundation where you live. It aligns with the Sun, Venus, Mercury, and Pluto for Christmas. Then Mercury moves retrograde. Happy New Year! Venus transits for romance with an upbeat touch.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

It’s all happening behind the scenes for Scorpio this holiday. Chiron, the healer, does a dance of understanding at work. The New Moon can bring conversations you’ve been waiting for. Merry Christmas! Enjoy the gifts of the season. They’re heartfelt. Mercury goes retrograde soon after. Happy New Year! Venus transits to offer something that you may love in your home.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sagittarians have an amazing breadth of vision. With so many details right now, you may see events as an interlude. Your compassion is energized as Chiron the healer goes direct. The New Moon is about money and ownership. Merry Christmas! Mercury then goes retrograde. Happy New Year! Venus transits to bring you a tempting offer. Let yourself luxuriate.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re ready. You have Chiron the healer moving direct in your home life. The New Moon is in your sign. It aligns with the Sun, Venus, Mercury and Pluto. Happy Birthday! Merry Christmas! Mercury goes retrograde soon after. This actually buys time for needed changes. Happy New Year! Venus transits to boost finances for an extra special investment.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Chiron the healer goes direct to clear your connections. This New Moon is about enjoying your dreams. The holidays are special, especially for kids – and your inner child. Merry Christmas! Mercury moves retrograde soon after. Happy New Year! As always, you’re able to see the big picture. Venus transits to your sign. Indulge yourself. Feel beautiful inside and out.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Chiron, the wounded healer, goes direct in your house of money. It influences income and what you own. This New Moon calms nerves and enjoys being down to earth. It begins a time of deep connections, especially with friends. Merry Christmas! Mercury moves retrograde soon after. Happy New Year! Goddess Venus transits to rev up dreams with a luxurious feel.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani