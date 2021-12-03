♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

The New Moon is a total solar eclipse. The heavens conspire to push the reset button in your sector of publishing, travel, and the law. Aries likes to make decisions and act fast. Revisiting plans may seem a bit much, but wait ‘til you find all the treasures in your options. Ruler Mars squares Jupiter. You’re ready as you create your happiest and most cost-effective timeline.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Venus, planetary ruler of Taurus, governs money, beauty, and the arts. You need comfort and serenity to feel happy. Financial security may be a factor in your choices. So when the New Moon, a total solar eclipse, descends upon your sector of shared resources, you may catch your breath. A partner or institution has some fine print to explain. Be patient. You’ll get yours.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Some days it’s easy to fine-tune your goals. Others, not so much. Your solar seventh house of partnership is affected by an important lunar phase. This New Moon is a total solar eclipse. It’s right in the middle of this sector. Working with a significant other or a financial institution has a type of reset button. You may have to check the details more than once to assess their contribution.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

As planets travel in their transits, they can energize. This tends to happen when there’s a connection to your chart. As the Moonchild, you know the importance of a shift. Your awareness is on double duty this week. The New Moon is a total solar eclipse. You may have a sense that you’ve been released from some invisible strings. Work will reveal light within the shadows.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The more creative you feel, the happier you are. This includes everything from baking or building shelves to painting and writing lyrics. The extra breath comes from the New Moon. It’s a total solar eclipse. In this space of time, you can go behind the scenes. Your subconscious mind works with you. Resistance to your plans? Wait a few days. It may make all the difference.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This New Moon is a wild card for Virgo. It’s a total solar eclipse, in your fourth house. This means home life may go through a bit of reconstruction. It’s doesn’t have to be physical. It can be an adjustment in the realms of sensation and mood. The next few months will bear this out. Your ability to cut through red tape increases. Mars empowers you to make sure this is the case.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You may feel fancy-free, moving along corridors of beauty and bliss. But watch out for those mad moon types. You never know where their emotions will take them. The New Moon is a total solar eclipse. It pushes a reset button. For Libra, it finds you in the realm of negotiations, writing, and publishing. You can bank on conversations as you caress them to your desired results.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

This is your week. While others shiver in their boots (in the northern hemisphere), you are one with the depths of your inner sanctum. So when a New Moon is a total solar eclipse, which this is, you aren’t really put off. If anything, it’s a boost to motivate. How can you leap over your next hurdle? Mars squares Jupiter to show how not to. In any case, your instincts are at the ready.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

What can one say, except, “Happy Birthday!” If it’s not right now, you’re still in the energy zone. Accept treats, gifts, and well wishes, regardless. The Sun is in your sign. This week offers a New Moon, in Sagittarius. While it brings things to a higher frequency, it’s also a total solar eclipse. Which means changes you couldn’t see in the shadows will start to show up.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

The heavens are busy rearranging your plans. The New Moon is a total solar eclipse. It happens in your twelfth house of sacred spaces. What’s behind the scenes is bumped to a higher level. At the same time, dreams line up for a chance at the reset button. Mercury squares Neptune. Your instincts are spot on. Yet you might want to double check the details before you push ‘Send’.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You may be excited to feel the holidays rush in. With your perceptive finesse, you could sense undercurrents regarding friends and larger groups. This New Moon is a total solar eclipse. Even if you can’t view it, the portal created is an emotional boon. Illusion steps back to let substance in. Mars squares Jupiter in your sign. Listen to your logic.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pallas Athene, the warrior goddess, is on the approach to Neptune. Both are in your sign. This is exactly the time to move forward with your dreams. You may be encouraged by energy that comes with the holidays. This New Moon is a total solar eclipse. It offers new beginnings, starting with your career. What you choose to do will put you in the template for your future.