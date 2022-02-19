♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

The speed required to pace your schedule is brutal. Yet you’re still able to analyze in the midst of multi-tasking. The Sun enters your solar twelfth house. Dreams venture into what can be. Getting a peek, you choose which will bear fruit. Mars sextiles Neptune. Racing in ‘the zone’, or moving in slow motion? Mercury sextiles Chiron, and suddenly you’ve got the answer.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

Think you can’t have it all? You can still have a lot. Having too much can block avenues to more exciting discoveries. Time is a crunch factor this week. Your career is hopping. Venus, Mars, Vesta and Pluto make inroads to connections that last. A new approach is exactly the right path to success. Integrating dreams with an original streak – Uranus in Taurus – lightens the past.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

The more you focus, the faster you act. In a linear world, that is. This week’s stars play a few games. The Sun transits to your solar tenth house. This warms up your career sector, adding heart. Then Mars sextiles Neptune. Energy is focused on what could be, at the highest level. Ruler Mercury squares Uranus to add a twist. Why become bored with non-stop success?

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

This week asks a lot. It also gives you the tools you need. Uranus sextiles Jupiter. Surprises and shifts can be in your favor. The Sun transits to your solar ninth house. Taking a trip or connecting with someone far away can energize. You’ll warm up from winter’s chill as Mars sextiles Neptune. This aspect strengthens relationships for the deeper bond you need.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

Partnership is on center stage. This can be personal and romantic, or within a business setting. Major star set-ups frame your events. Mars, Venus, Vesta and Pluto are in your sector of work. Determination, beauty and comfort meet the master of transformation. Mercury, Juno, and Saturn balance committed relationships. The Sun transits away to capture rewards for your efforts.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

Stars brighten your days as well as your nights. The Moon transits through Virgo. It’s the balance to a wild assortment of get-togethers and transformative thinking. The Sun moves to your sector of long-term commitment. Will you or won’t you? Backing this up are Saturn, Juno, and Mercury, who eventually arrive. In the meantime, they’re more interested in work.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

You deserve the best. Pallas Athene, original warrior goddess, and Chiron, the wounded healer, are in your relationship sector. They influence your view of long-term commitment. The Sun transits to warm up interactions at work. Whether in person, virtual, or both, your confidence is restored. So is your ability to tap in to how others feel, and what their response might be.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

You can do no wrong. Is your to-do list waiting for action? Does it seem too big to tackle? Stellar energy in your sector of connections helps you speak and write with assurance. Venus, Mars, Vesta and Pluto are power players in this area of your chart. The Sun transits to warm up romance. You may settle into a level of comfort which is completely unexpected.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

Filled to the brim with streaming and news? Need some real interaction? Of all the signs, Sagittarius restores best when in nature. Being outside is not always easy. Winter storms can rearrange plans. Ceres, goddess of abundance, is in your relationship sector. If you’re in one, they’ll know you need to catch your breath. The Sun transits to warm up life at home.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

Venus and Mars in Capricorn are a happy couple. They’re halfway through your sign, gaining on Vesta and Pluto. They know your desires, having previously spent time in your house of dreams. Now you can actualize and enjoy them. The Sun transits away from your finance sector to connect and communicate. Expect to be heard as you choose your words.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

You’re prepared for pretty much anything. You may feel like you’ve been getting ready your whole life. Thinking about it, you’ll notice the sacrifices you have made. At the same time, reflections are a perfect metaphor for your week. The Sun leaves Aquarius and enters your income sector. This time, it approaches an opportunity with increasing potential.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

It’s winter. Motivation can be at a premium. Cryptic comments suffice for heartfelt connections on a cold day. The stars bring assistance. The Sun enters your sign. Happy Birthday, Pisces! Whether it’s now or soon, you’ll glide in the stream of energy that birthdays enjoy. The approach to your celebrations begin with friends you like best.