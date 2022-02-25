♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars, bringing energy and passion, connects with Venus, the love goddess. They are both in a positive aspect to the Moon’s North Node. You’re moving into uncharted territory. With your determination, success is guaranteed. Jupiter is infused with the New Moon’s connection to how you feel. Dreams and inspiration merge in a place of privacy and sanctuary.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You can smooth over the rough spots. Mars and Venus connect at the same degree in your solar ninth house. They offer moments of agreement in travel and with the law. In a beneficial position to the Moon’s North Node, you’ll create a breakthrough. The planet that attracts so much, Jupiter, connects with the New Moon. Your feelings are deep. A cycle of upgrades begins!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

It’s all in the open. The planets line up to focus on travel, in-laws, and moving. Mars and Venus connect exactly, bringing a sense of joy and finesse in shared projects. Their angle to the North Node of the Moon is beneficial for you. Trying something different? You’ll be glad you did. Jupiter is touched by the New Moon. Expansion begins. Big shifts may come to your career.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Usually, Mars and Venus are no match for Vesta and Pluto. All four are in your sector of long-term relationships. Mars and Venus are a power couple, connecting at the same degree. Changes are coming, whether it’s a partner who starts it, or the universe. Personal requirements you need are now heard. The New Moon touches Jupiter. Listen to your feelings for guidance.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

More than most signs, Leo knows their heart works as a GPS. You can find your way around the solar system when you’re tuned in. Investing yourself in a person or project is important to you. Good news. Saturn, Mercury, and Juno influence personal and business relationships with a positive spin. The New Moon connects with Jupiter, bringing a divine energy into yours.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Virgos are tuned in to slight increments of change, like an eagle who sees details from a mile above. When feelings expand, views become subject to those filters. That’s what this week is like. Venus and Mars connect, bringing fate to romantic endeavors. The New Moon opposes your sign. It connects with Jupiter to bring enthusiasm and commitments into focus.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Librans have Pluto and Vesta in their solar eighth house. Translated, your focus is powerful as you transform. Mars and Venus connect. This star couple assists with a quirk of fate. Home and relationships are infused with your warmth. Mysteries require a deeper look. The New Moon and Jupiter blend energies for fun and expansion. This week is intense, yet joyous.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Full of sugar, now want some spice? Scorpios have a multitude of melting points. You can release your deepest feelings at will. Or you can infuse your mysteries with secret locks – and only you have the key. Pluto and Vesta have asked a lot when it comes to your friends. Now Mars and Venus combine to bring a bonus. The New Moon brushes past Jupiter for romance.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Other signs may get attention, but right now you’re working your undercover magic. The stars are in your sectors of private life and self-development. It’s your turn to enjoy a pace that restores your spirit. Mars and Venus trine the Moon’s North Node, bringing positive news to your income stream. The New Moon connects with Jupiter, expanding life at home. A tiny step grows quickly.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week can be a boon for Capricorns. Good fortune finds you. Mars and Venus are at the same degree in your sign. They make a positive trine aspect to the harbinger of fate, the North Node of the Moon. While you may have to do something for the first time, the results can be astonishing. The New Moon transits past Jupiter. This is your chance to take center stage.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Ruler Uranus leads breakthroughs in medicine and technology. It is electric, bordering on brilliance. Aquarius benefits from sensing the next new thing. This week you can take action. Uranus is in a fixed sign, with a focus on what is being restructured. This New Moon connects with Jupiter. You’re in touch with a way to expand your income and ownership.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Transiting Pluto rips the band-aid off delays. Mars and Venus connect in your dream sector. They trine the Moon’s North Node, a positive twist of fate. The total upside is your ability to use it to your advantage. The timing is perfect, as the New Moon is in your sign. It connects with the Sun – Happy Birthday! It also touches Jupiter to make good fortune your friend.