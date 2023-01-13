♥ Love ¥ Money ♣ Luck

Horoscope Jan 13 – Jan 19

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Even with winter’s chill, you’re still hot. Chiron, Jupiter, and Juno bring warmth and fun on a frosty day. Juno taps soulmates to move into action. As an Aries, you need a bit of fire to keep life interesting. And it is! Mercury goes direct this week. What you say lands with a flourish. The Sun connects with Pluto. You are an authority to be reckoned with, though you may not know it.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Your career comes together as Venus approaches Saturn. When this happens, results and money merge. The Sun nears Pluto, which brings the deeper reasons for your choices. Dreams are a big part of your motivation. Chiron, Jupiter, and Juno help you get your toes into areas of impossible proportions. Mercury goes direct. Planning for a trip and connecting long-distance gets easier.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Feel inundated with friends and groups who need you? Chiron, Jupiter, and Juno are in this sector of your chart. Their instincts are excellent. If you have just moved, you’re likely to meet neighbors or cross paths without even trying. Mercury is Gemini’s ruling planet. It goes direct this week. The generosity of a partner or associate brings the feeling of security you like best.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Pallas Athene is in your sign. This often indicates wanting to do things with a different approach. You may have grown tired of interactions that don’t satisfy, or letting someone else direct your choices. If so, you’re in a power position. Two things occur. Mercury, the messenger, goes direct. The Sun connects with Pluto. You can speak with authority, confidence and ease.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Leos often enjoy substance over a pure leap of faith. This week you have the benefit of Chiron, Jupiter, and Juno in your house of travel. They can encourage your inner whispers to surface. Results are greater with the expansive qualities these planets offer. You may feel events occur in alignment with your needs. Mercury goes direct. Conversations soothe with a touch of peace.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Chiron, Jupiter, and Juno are in your solar eighth house. In a partnership? They may be racing around taking on too many things. Single or spoken for, you are about to move through a quick transformation. There is assistance and good fortune which helps along the way. Ruling planet Mercury moves direct. This allows for a clear mind. Your decisions reflect sound judgement.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

As much as Libra is lauded for balance, there are times when you test the boundaries. Jupiter, Chiron and Juno are in your relationship sector. Be sure to organize what you enjoy so you can indulge and appreciate. Venus in your house of romance finds beauty everywhere. Mercury goes direct in your sector of spiritual insights. It may remind you of your serene and natural gifts.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

The Sun, Mercury and Pluto keep conversations grounded. You may sense the power your words hold. Other signs are going through all kinds of transformations. You are holding steady. The area in which you excel is your work. Juno, Jupiter and Chiron are there. They make things bigger and better with a healing touch. Mercury moves direct. You may be forced to take charge.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Juno, Jupiter and Chiron dance right through your solar fifth house. Romance and creative projects flow as fast as you can engage them. The pace and possibilities in your life may take you to the edge. Light coming through is meant to illuminate. Mercury goes direct. You won’t have to go far to know what is most important. Income is on a healthy rebound.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Work moves quickly with the Sun, Mercury, and Pluto in your sign. Feeling restless? A walk or change of scenery erases the currents underneath. You are still in a special zone. Happy Birthday! Juno, Jupiter and Chiron heal and expand your home life. You may see your possibilities as endless. Mercury moves direct in your sign. Clear-cut thinking gets you through.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Wondering where all the fun went? It will find you. It’s usually there, waiting for an open window to breeze through. Juno, Jupiter and Chiron make conversations more than plentiful. There’s a sense of satisfaction in having the best imagination in your circle. Mercury, which governs thoughts and ideas, goes direct. This is where dreams are born.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Juno, Jupiter, and Chiron are in your income sector. Even in the chill of winter, money makes a move for you. This celestial group offers healing to expand what you already have. They understand your needs and support your desires. Mercury goes direct. This planet can clear up cloudy conversations. Friends and groups you enjoy find a way to share your interests.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani