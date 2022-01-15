♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feel like someone’s looking over your shoulder? It could be the whole world. Planets placed in your chart may attract others and bring recognition. Mercury goes retrograde. Luckily Ceres, goddess of abundance, moves direct. The Full Moon is sentimental at home. Cozy home-cooked meals can mitigate this. The Sun transits to amp up connections with your favorite friends.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Celestial bodies catch your attention? There’s plenty to see. Mercury goes retrograde. Another opportunity to rewrite life’s script. Ceres, goddess of abundance, goes direct. Be sure to collect! The Full Moon resonates with your desires. What might they be? Enjoy sharing what you have in mind. Uranus finally moves direct in your sign. What you imagine could occur in a flash.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

January may creep by, but not for a Gemini. You’re busy as can be, regardless of the time of year – or the weather! Ruler Mercury goes retrograde. The Messenger offers a chance to take another look at your plans. Ceres moves direct, filling things up (grocery bags, bank accounts). The Full Moon reveals hidden pockets in finances. Uranus goes direct. Changes will come fast.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Full Moon in your sign gets this week going. January is a time to snuggle up and stay cozy. Lunar tides flow to cleanse pent-up feelings. A focus on hot food, thick socks, and motivating music helps to stay on track. The Sun connects with Pluto in your solar seventh house. Thus relationships may garner attention. A power shift could be on the table. Watch for it.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This is a power week for Leos. Not what you might expect in the midst of January. The Full Moon is in your solar twelfth house. It brings a heightened awareness to important dreams. Ceres goes direct. You can cash in or start saving. The goddess of abundance wants you to know you’ll be fine. The Sun transits to your relationship sector. An inner hearth to keep you warm!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sometimes it’s easier to think at night. Energies move to a deeper calm. Others’ mind states don’t zing through. This Full Moon resonates with inner quiet. In your solar eleventh house, it reflects friendships. Absorbing the lunar overflow takes time. Ceres, goddess of abundance, moves direct to keep your pockets full. The Sun transits to warm up work, bringing heart back in.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Prefer everything to look, feel, and be in balance? The human condition makes this only fleetingly possible. Give yourself a break. Laugh at overextended hours and late nights. Tuck that last piece of hair into place. The Full Moon is about revelations, anyway. The Sun transits to your house of romance. That’s where the fun is, whether you’re with someone or not.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There is beauty for the winter. Leafless silhouettes play with light and shadow. They soften the pressures that find you. This Full Moon is made for future plans. It addresses the reflected power of the Sun, and your connection with your deeper self. Their blend of yin and yang offers questions that may pop up. Where do you want to be, with whom, and how soon can you travel?

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sagittarians are optimistic. People like that about you. You have a natural popularity which uplifts others. At the same time, it’s easy for a fire sign to become overextended. You have a tendency to keep going. Make this week partly about others, and a lot about you. The Full Moon requires a direct connect to your feelings. Your internal weathervane is a trustworthy guide.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

With Venus in your sign, you really can’t go wrong. This goddess is just what you need to breathe in beauty around you. Find a place to redecorate your inner sanctum. The Sun completes its trip through Capricorn. Happy Birthday! This Full Moon is opposite your sign. Relationships may be deep and full of substance. They may also be erratic and tend towards weepy.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Free from the influence of Jupiter in your sign, you may feel light as a feather. Since it has made its way to your income sector, it’s more important than ever to watch financial boundaries. Investments made at this time have a tendency to leak. The Full Moon reflects it subtle light in your solar sixth house of work. While feelings run high, much can be revealed.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

January won’t slow down – surprise! The excitement is about to start. Jupiter has moved to your sign. This means opportunities and fun have entered your domain. Prosperity, good fortune, and miracles have been known to happen. Unexpected expansion has a way of showing up. The Full Moon is in your solar fifth house. Romance and beauty are calling your name.