♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week begins a series of lucky streaks. They start now. The first happens as you hit your priority list. The freedom this brings is like finding gold. Special events complement your January wishes. Fresh air walks and hot chocolate moments help each day make sense. Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto. Take a chance. Do something big that is not expensive.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Uranus in your sign is still a trickster. It forces you to be a master of the unexpected. Mars transits to open channels for travel. You can see ‘behind the scenes’. Then Mercury retrograde re-enters your solar ninth house. Confirmation of plans you have considered may arrive. A quick start on your next step helps it come to fruition. Enjoy an uplift in your career.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Opposite your sign, Mars travels away from your sector of long-term relationships. If you’re in one, you know their actions reflect back to you. Though individuals, you influence each other’s thoughts and choices. Forward movement together, or on your own, is a focus this week. Mercury retrograde continues to bring things down to earth. You will find all the puzzle pieces.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Partnerships on your mind? That’s this week’s starry focus. Not only are Pluto, Juno, Venus and Vesta in this sector of your chart, but Mars transits there too. Energy and drive are restored, whether it’s a business or personal commitment. Then Mercury retrograde trundles in. Like minds sync up with understanding. Jupiter brings your long-range visions into view.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Planets opposite your sign are pulling for you. The Sun, Mercury, and Saturn offer their perspective, allowing what’s heartfelt to stay in place. Mars transits, adding energy to your work. Wherever you may be, romance is felt through the buffer of understanding. Mercury joins in to bring a smooth flow to your conversations and connections.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Notice you’re too busy? Little time to reflect? Each campaign you create, both personal and professional, takes effort. You have the motivation to move forward. Vesta, Venus, Juno, and Pluto pour their energies into creative projects. Romance may enter too, as Mars transits to your solar fifth house. Then Mercury retrograde backflips as you connect and say what’s real.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Do you have a say in how things go? Do you sense you align possibilities as you share your thoughts? Mars, the planet who loves to move fast, transits to your solar fourth house. Energy becomes available, especially in your abode. Large or small, projects take on an “I’ve got this” attitude. Mercury retrogrades back here too. You can speak and connect for resources.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Feel like there should be plenty of time, but there’s still so much to do? The stars have you covered. Mars, former ruler of Scorpio (before Pluto), transits to help get things done. In your sector of communication, this speeds things up. It also assists with plans at work, enacted the way you like them. Mercury, the Messenger, retrogrades in. Like minds think alike.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Do you want to say ‘Yes!’, but find your time slots are filled? Watch for things to settle at a comfortable pace. Mars, now leaving Sagittarius, transits away from your solar first house. The focus and drive now offered affects your sector of income. Yes, money. How to make it and keep it. Mercury retrogrades to influence what was not being said (or conversely, shared too much).

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Pluto in your sign can make traditions harder to keep. A bit of crumbling is in effect. The intensity of change may at times seem monumental. Vesta, Venus, and Juno in Capricorn hold the edges together. Luckily, Mars transits to join this group. They all soften the blow as they stand by you. Mercury, the Messenger, retrogrades back to rewrite what really works.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Feeling interrupted, just when your thoughts have cleared? Leave it to the stars to create a more magical flow. Mars transits to your solar twelfth house. It holds down the fort so you can keep inspiration alive. If life is cushioned and quiet when you’d really rather have a party, know that there’s a structure in place to keep you well. Mercury retrogrades to shore up your dreams.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You can do this. What started out as an expanse of time may suddenly seem to narrow. However, the stars bring assistance. Chiron is in your solar second house of income. This means money. It may reveal itself as a healing event. Mars transits into your solar eleventh house. A personal foundation of energy finds a way to keep you going. Mercury retrogrades to make things real.