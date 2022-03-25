♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

This is a powerful week. Happy Birthday! Not only are the Sun, Chiron, and Pallas Athene in Aries, but Mercury enters your sign, too. You know how to create an original approach. Your ability to communicate and get to the heart of things brings the results you seek. Love offers a breakthrough as you enjoy so many new ways of viewing life.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If things have been taking longer, they may speed up this week. The Sun is in your dream sector. You express your visionary qualities. Chiron is there too, healing the past as you move forward. Pallas Athene adds creativity to expand your options. Then Mercury joins in. You’re ready to channel what can be. Take your time. There are plenty of opportunities finding their way to you.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Seeking a quiet week? This may not be it. The stars make their presence known, infusing their focus into the more public sectors of your chart. Translation: you can’t help but be noticed. Try as you might to sidestep some gatherings, you’ll be found. The Sun, Chiron, and Pallas Athene warm up your friendship arena. Mercury joins in, making conversation a ‘must’.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Watch what happens with the energy you put into your career. The Sun, Chiron, and Pallas Athene hover in this sector. They already have a focus, which keeps you in the limelight. Colleagues may see you as a shoulder to lean on, or a shaman who heals with courage. Then Mercury joins in. What you think and say has an impact. You may be secretly pleased.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Go easy on yourself. Career or relationship taking most of your time? The stars connect in these sectors of your chart. Leos go to the ends of the earth for those they care about. They’ll move mountains and encourage others to do the same, especially if a friend needs help. Mercury saunters into your solar ninth house. You may choose to travel, or dream of an exotic getaway.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

It’s an epic week, with you taking care of so many tasks. The Sun, Chiron, and Pallas Athene shine a spotlight on what is shared, especially within a relationship. Mercury enters the scene to add clarity. Enjoy sprinkling a bit of spice in your private life. Dark Moon Lilith and Ceres create a unique type of reassurance. When it comes to career, you’re able to kick up your heels.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

When planets tangle in your seventh house, you can’t help but think of relationships. Even if you dance around them, thoughts keep popping up. Right now as you read this, the Sun, Chiron, and Pallas Athene compete for your attention in your solar seventh house. Then Mercury enters. A partner is likely to start the conversation you’ve already been having with yourself.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Want to change things around? Moving on to discover more? Your efforts have double the power this week. Ruling planet Pluto turns conversations upside down. Scorpio’s former ruler, Mars, governs your work sector. The Sun, Chiron, and Pallas Athene are there, taking risks to expand your most unique qualities. Then Mercury joins in. Ideas include fast action.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

With the planets placed as they are, the focus is on your private life. They sharpen the lens of how you feel, especially at home. You sense whose thoughts align with yours. You see what works. The Sun, Chiron, and Pallas Athene are in your solar fifth house. This often signifies fun with possible romance. As Mercury enters this sector, you may find an original way to enjoy it.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Moon in Capricorn transits to your financial sector. Juggling income around may be the norm for a few days. You’re innovative in your approach to this situation. Vesta, Mars, Venus, Juno and Saturn in this area of your chart hold the foundation together. More conversation than usual at home? Mercury moves to influence quick thinking with fast reactions.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your insights make a difference to needed updates. Planets in Aquarius click to upgrade your connection with life at home. The Sun, Chiron, and Pallas Athene spark off a fresh sense of creative juices. You share your perceptions as you encourage others. Mercury joins in to clarify what needs to be handled, and how. You are up to this challenge and will be successful.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Feel like things are being held by a thread? Pluto, still in your area of groups and associations, pushes for transformation. The Sun, Chiron, and Pallas Athene jump up and down for expansion. Mercury transits to your finance sector. You may be attracted to creative, possibly untried, developments. Communications inspire energy so you hear it first.