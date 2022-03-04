♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s so much to do, and you absolutely can. Chiron in your sign connects with Pallas Athene and the Aries Moon. They’re in your solar first house. You’ve got creativity and originality in new situations. A revamp of early childhood conditioning is a bonus. Mars and Venus transit to add charm and energy to your days. They bring friends who share your perspective.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re in the spotlight. A star stellium cruises your public sectors. The Sun conjuncts Jupiter. The sky is the limit. Mars and Venus enter your solar tenth house. Their influence in your career lends glamor and dash. Mercury, Saturn, and Juno are there, keeping you enmeshed. Mercury, the Messenger, goes up against a streak of fate. Stay focused yet detached to sail through.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s a lot going on for Gemini. You have the ability to move to a calm and neutral zone. The Sun conjuncts Jupiter. Inspiration brings confidence. You could feel nearly invincible. Mars and Venus transit to your sector of long-distance travel and spiritual beliefs. Ruler Mercury squares the Moon’s North Node. Avoid unnecessary risks.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Vesta, Pluto, Venus and Mars merge in your relationship sector. You would think things would be all figured. The stars have a natural influence. Yet their interactions unravel what’s beneath the surface. Just when you’ve moved to a time of balance, Mars and Venus transit to your eighth house of transformation. Take time to rewrite your inner script, or act on instinct.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sparkles and energy overflow, nurturing your visions. The Sun connects to Jupiter. You may feel a surge of confidence. Mars, planet of action, and Venus, goddess of love, money and beauty, transit to your solar seventh house. Long-term relationships are inspired with all they have to offer. Mercury squares the North Node. Not everything is said with words.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s a shift that is bigger than anticipated. The Sun shares a stellar degree with Jupiter. They’re in your relationship sector. This is considered a heartfelt expansion, a warmth that melts away doubts and concerns. Mars and Venus transit to your solar sixth house of work. What were considered opposing viewpoints now align for your best results.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

This week holds a special interest for Libra. The stellar weight in your romance sector lightens up. Juno, Saturn, and Mercury have added a dose of compromise and stability. Now Mars and Venus enter the scene. They ensure your likes and dislikes are considered. A creative project is about to move solidly on a path towards comfort and satisfaction.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Feel like your current spin-out will never end? Wondering what it would take to get your attention again? Life at home may encourage you into action. Juno, Saturn, and Mercury are in this sector of your chart. While they offer stability, a required compromise can take its toll. Enter Mars and Venus. They transit to bring what you like into closer, touchable range.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Spent enough time indoors with your laptop? Of all the zodiac, Sagittarius restores best in nature. Being outside is not always easy. Winter storms can change your plans. Mars and Venus transit, bringing a supportive getaway. You’ll find beauty wherever you go. Ceres, goddess of abundance, is in your relationship sector. If you’re in one, your partner helps carry the weight.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Vesta, who keeps the warmth of home going, is still in your sign. So is Pluto, who has taken things and turned them upside down. But the rest of the stellar crew have moved to other sectors. This week, Mars and Venus take a step together. Their focus is on making money. This is especially the case when it comes to your income. Presentation is key to your success.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Want something that adds sparkle? You have it! Vesta, Saturn, and Mercury, in Aquarius for a while now, create that ‘ahh I’m home’ feeling. But if they feel a bit restrictive, or there’s a ho-hum sense, it’s time to incorporate a bit more into the equation. Enter Mars and Venus. Both of them enter your sign. They’re a glamorous team. Nice to be noticed, isn’t it?

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday, Pisces! Expansion with a warm response finds you. The Sun and Jupiter in your sign connect exactly. Heart and opportunities merge. Mars and Venus step right into your dream sector. Give yourself the gift of picturing how you’d like your life to be. Even if there doesn’t seem any way to get there. The stars bring assistance for you to find a safe path.